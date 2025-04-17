VinFast partners with Bengkel BOS to expand service workshop network in Indonesia

VinFast has announced a new partnership with PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS), an Indonesian service provider, aimed at improving customer service and maximizing benefits for those transitioning to electric vehicles

VinFast has announced a new partnership with PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS), an Indonesian service provider, aimed at improving customer service and maximizing benefits for those transitioning to electric vehicles. This move is part of VinFasts strategy to expand its sales and after-sales network as its electric vehicle product line grows in Indonesia.

Under the agreement, 12 service workshops of PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS) will be authorized to provide repair, warranty, and maintenance services for VinFasts electric vehicle models. This network of service workshops is strategically located across key areas such as South Jakarta, West Jakarta, East Jakarta, Tangerang, and Yogyakarta, aiming to maximize convenience for customers.

The maintenance, repair, and warranty services provided by Bengkel BOS will conform to VinFasts quality standards and procedures. This network of service centers is fully equipped with modern facilities, machinery, and equipment, meeting strict technical requirements.

As a strategic authorized service partner, Bengkel BOS will also distribute genuine VinFast parts and components, ensuring that electric vehicle users in Indonesia have access to high-quality products that adhere to VinFasts global standards.

Throughout the partnership, VinFast is committed to providing personnel training and technical advisory support to Bengkel BOS. This is particularly crucial as VinFasts electric vehicle product line expands in Indonesia and the number of vehicle deliveries is projected to increase.

Mr. Endro Arifin, President Director at PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS), stated: “Leveraging our experience, local expertise, and extensive service workshop network, we are honored to become a strategic partner of VinFast on its journey to conquer the Indonesian market. Together, Bengkel BOS and VinFast are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers while contributing to the continuous development of the regions electric vehicle market.”

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated, “To accelerate the green transition in Indonesia, we believe that building strong, long-term customer trust is paramount. To achieve this, VinFast actively collaborates with reputable partners to expand our network of authorized service workshops in Indonesia. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the three core pillars that have defined the VinFast brand: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and outstanding after-sales service.”

VinFast offers one of the markets most diverse portfolios of all-electric vehicles, ranging from the mini-SUV VF 3 and the A-segment SUV VF 5 to the C-segment SUV VF e34. In parallel with its continuously expanding product ecosystem, VinFast is broadening its network of dealerships and service workshops nationwide, aiming to deliver high-quality products and services to consumers.

Concurrently, VinFast is cultivating a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through strategic collaborations with key partners, including the all-electric taxi operator GSM and the global charging infrastructure developer V-GREEN.

SOURCE: Vingroup