VinFast opens its first showroom in the Middle East

VinFast Auto, the global electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer and Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC (“BAT”) proudly announces the grand opening of its first Middle East showroom in the Sultanate of Oman, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Middle East market.

Strategically located in the heart of Muscat, the VinFast showroom spans 303 square meters and boasts a modern, luxurious design. Visitors can immerse themselves in an interactive experience with VinFasts smart electric vehicles, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. With their innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance, VinFasts electric vehicles promise to redefine the driving experience for customers in Oman and the Middle East.

In addition to experiencing the displayed car models, customers visiting VinFast showroom in Oman will receive enthusiastic consultations from BAT’s experienced staff. By opening its first showroom in Oman, VinFast is actively fulfilling its commitment to bringing green and smart mobility solutions to the Middle East region.

Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, shared: “The grand opening of our first showroom in Oman marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the Middle East. Partnering with BAT, a leading and reputable dealer in Oman, we are confident that VinFast will quickly capture the hearts of consumers in this market through exciting, intelligent, and safe electrified experiences.”

Sheikh Abdullah Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles and Trading, shared: “We are thrilled to open VinFast’s first showroom in the Middle East. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to introduce cutting-edge, sustainable automotive technologies in Oman. We are committed to making a significant impact on the automotive market in Oman by facilitating the adoption of electric vehicles, thus contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for our nation.”

The electric vehicle market in Oman is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The Omani government has implemented numerous initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles, aiming to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and limit the consumption of fossil fuels.

In 2024, VinFast is making a strong push into international markets, including the US, Canada, Europe, as well as Asian countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand. VinFast is also exploring the Middle East and African regions.

SOURCE: Vingroup