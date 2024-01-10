VinFast launches the DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. market

VinFast Auto officially announces the US rollout of the DrgnFly electric bike, at CES 2024

Underpinned by the message "Ride your style", the DrgnFly offers riders a unique and thrilling experience, contributing to catalyzing the future of accessible, electric mobility for everyone.

The name “DrgnFly” is inspired by the image of the “ascending dragon”, which has deep roots in the proud history of Thang Long, Vietnam. The launch just one year after its initial showcase underscores VinFast’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable future of green mobility for everyone.

The VinFast Drgnfly launches in the US market with prices expected to begin at USD 2,800, accompanied by a two-year and unlimited mileage warranty. The electric bike is expected to debut in other global markets in the near future.

Designed in collaboration with Eskild Hansen, an innovative Danish studio with multiple Red Dot Design awards, the DrgnFly seamlessly combines a vintage design inspired by the golden era of motorcycles and a commitment to a sustainable future. The DrgnFly design stands out with a V-shaped, elongated frame reminiscent of the image of a flying dragon – “Thang Long”, symbolizing VinFast’s efforts to venture beyond.

Refined from the design to the experience, the DrgnFly has a wide handlebar, balloon tires and an ergonomic riding position, optimizing the experience for riders to confidently conquer every journey.

Crafted from lightweight yet durable aluminum, the frame ensures both resilience and ease of handling. The exposed battery pack seamlessly integrates into the frame, creating a harmonious blend of classic aesthetics and electric innovation. With a driving range of up to 63 miles (102 km) and a detachable lithium-ion battery, the DrgnFly is an innovative electric mobility option that is also convenient and accessible for everyone.

The DrgnFly features a 750W engine integrated into the rear wheel and a torque sensor for smooth and instantaneous power delivery with a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). Underpinning the DrgnFly’s performance is an advanced energy management system, boasting a long travel distance, instant power, and multiple riding modes. The torque sensor adapts to movements with remarkable smoothness, detecting force changes 16,000 times per second, far surpassing traditional cadence sensors used in typical e-bikes.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global, said: “VinFast’s DrgnFly is not just an e-bike, it’s a lifestyle option for modern users who seek to express their personality. With its unique design and a wide range of smart technologies, the DrgnFly offers a safe yet unique and accessible mobility option for everyone.”

Beyond its striking design and advanced features, the DrgnFly is a connected and smart electric bike. With an embedded 4G connection and a feature-rich companion app, riders can enjoy a range of smart features, including riding modes, remote locking/bike locator (GPS), ride statistics records, and remote diagnostics. Notably, over-the-air (OTA) updates will make sure riders have a consistently optimized vehicle that delivers an amazing experience.

The DrgnFly is the next extension in VinFast’s comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem, contributing to the company’s commitment to making smart electric mobility accessible to everyone, creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE: VinFast