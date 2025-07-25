VinFast joins the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries

VinFast officially announced its membership in the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO), marking a significant milestone in its journey to strengthen its position in the local market and demonstrate its long-term commitment to accompanying Indonesia on its path toward greener mobility

Founded in 1969, GAIKINDO has served as an important bridge between automotive businesses and the Indonesian government. Amid the global shift toward environmentally friendly transportation, GAIKINDO is actively promoting the development of the “green vehicle” manufacturing sector. Becoming a member offers VinFast a valuable opportunity to take part in shaping policies and contribute to the long-term growth of the automotive industry.

Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has been accelerating the development of its “For a Green Future” EV ecosystem through its modern assembly plant project in Subang, strategic partnerships with Green SM, Indonesia’s pioneering all-electric taxi service, and V-GREEN, a global EV charging infrastructure developer, supporting the growth of Indonesia’s EV industry.

In just over a year, VinFast has launched a diverse lineup of five electric vehicles, from the mini-SUV VF 3 to the C-SUV VF 7, meeting a wide range of consumer needs. The company continues to expand its business network, now with 24 showrooms across Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali, alongside an authorized service network operated by Otoklix and BOS, expected to grow to hundreds of locations nationwide this year. VinFast also offers attractive sales programs, including free charging via V-GREEN’s network, 0% interest financing, and a guaranteed buyback value of up to 90%, making its EVs more accessible to customers.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: “Becoming a GAIKINDO member is a milestone of special significance for us. This not only represents recognition of VinFast but also reaffirms our long-term commitment to building a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem here. As a GAIKINDO member, VinFast will actively collaborate with industry partners, regulators, and stakeholders to drive the green transition and support Indonesia in realizing its sustainable transportation goals.”

Mr. Yohanes Nangoi – Chairman of GAIKINDO, stated: “GAIKINDO warmly welcomes VinFast – a pioneering EV brand from Vietnam – as the newest member of the association. VinFast’s participation will bring fresh energy to Indonesia’s automotive industry, accelerating the transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions. We look forward to VinFast’s positive contributions to expanding EV infrastructure and promoting wider EV adoption in Indonesia.”.

