VinFast inaugurates electric vehicle plant in Hà Tĩnh

VinFast has officially inaugurated its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Hà Tĩnh, located in the Vũng Áng Economic Zone, less than seven months after construction began. Spanning 360,000 square meters and with a designed capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year, this marks VinFast’s fifth manufacturing facility worldwide, highlighting the Vietnamese brand’s remarkable execution speed and strong industrial capabilities.

The inauguration ceremony of the VinFast Hà Tĩnh EV manufacturing plant was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng, along with senior current and former leaders of the Party, the Government, and Hà Tĩnh Province.

The Hà Tĩnh plant is VinFast’s second EV manufacturing site to officially go into production, and the fifth project within the company’s developing global production network. With construction and equipment installation completed in under seven months, VinFast Hà Tĩnh is one of the fastest-built automobile factories in the world to date.

The factory covers a total area of 360,000 square meters and includes key workshops such as the Body Welding Shop, Painting Shop, General Assembly Shop, a Logistics Warehouse, and a Quality Control Center. In addition, a 240,000-square-meter auxiliary cluster is under construction, with plans for further expansion in the coming years.

VinFast Hà Tĩnh is equipped with one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced and highly automated production lines, featuring state-of-the-art technologies from leading global partners such as ABB, DÜRR, FANUC, and SIEMENS. All manufacturing processes strictly comply with international standards including ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and IATF 16949 (Automotive Quality Management Systems).

In its initial phase, the plant has a design capacity of approximately 200,000 vehicles per year, with an average output of 35 vehicles per hour. Future plans include expanding capacity to meet growing market demand.

To optimize production lines during the early stages, the Hà Tĩnh plant will focus on compact urban EV models such as the VF 3, Minio Green, EC Van, and several upcoming models currently in development. Vehicles produced at the plant will serve both the domestic market and international exports.

The facility is expected to create approximately 6,000 direct jobs in its initial phase, with the potential to expand its workforce to 15,000 in the future, supporting local employment and contributing to the region’s socioeconomic development. Additionally, the presence of VinFast Hà Tĩnh is expected to attract auxiliary partners to set up operations in the industrial zone, creating a synchronized supply chain and advancing the goal of reaching over 80% localization in electric vehicle production by 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Võ Trọng Hải, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Hà Tĩnh Provincial People’s Committee, congratulated VinFast and praised the important role and contributions of the VinFast Hà Tĩnh plant to the province’s economic and social development. “The Hà Tĩnh provincial leadership is committed to working closely with Vingroup and investors to create the most favorable conditions and swiftly resolve any difficulties, ensuring smooth investment and business operations. We firmly believe that with Vingroup’s strong financial resources, experience, capabilities, and determination, along with the support and consensus of the local people and the close cooperation of the provincial authorities, this site will soon become a modern, environmentally friendly automotive industrial complex that drives Hà Tĩnh’s sustainable economic growth,” Chairman Võ Trọng Hải said.

Mr. Nguyễn Việt Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said: “The inauguration of the VinFast Hà Tĩnh plant marks a significant milestone in VinFast’s long-term development strategy and its global production expansion. Once operational, this facility will help VinFast move closer to its goal of producing one million vehicles per year to meet growing demand in both domestic and international markets. It also demonstrates our technological capability, production autonomy, and pioneering vision in promoting sustainable mobility in Vietnam and around the world”.

In the first five months of 2025, VinFast has become the top-selling auto brand in Vietnam, delivering over 56,000 vehicles. The VF 3, VF 5, and VF 6 models have been among the bestsellers. VinFast EVs are also gaining traction in international markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia.

VinFast currently has five manufacturing facilities in development across Vietnam, the United States, India, and Indonesia. In addition to the two operational plants in Vietnam (VinFast Hải Phòng and VinFast Hà Tĩnh), the facilities in India and Indonesia are expected to be inaugurated soon to meet demand in strategic international markets.

SOURCE: Vingroup