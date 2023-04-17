VinFast exports next batch of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles to North America

VinFast announced the shipment of the second batch of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles to the US and Canada

VinFast announced the shipment of the second batch of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles to the US and Canada. The vehicles are expected to be delivered to US customers in May and to Canadian customers in June.

The Silver Queen departed from the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam for North America. The ship is expected to arrive at the Port of Benicia in California after more than 20 days at sea. Upon arrival, VinFast will hand over 1,098 VF 8 vehicles to the US market and will continue the journey with the remaining 781 vehicles to Canada afterwards.

This is the second exported EV batch of VinFast, and the first exported VF 8 standard batch to the international market. The VF 8 standard comes in two trim levels – the Eco and the Plus, which offer a higher estimated range* than the existing “City Edition” that VinFast delivered to US customers in March of this year.

The VF 8 Eco is equipped with a 260 kW maximum power electric motor reaching a maximum torque of 500Nm. At the same time, the Plus trim comes with a maximum power of 300 kW and maximum torque of 620Nm.

The VF 8 Standard is also equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), providing a wide range of features that will be enhanced and updated regularly with technologies such as highway assist, auto lane changing assist, fully-automated parking assistance, smart summon mode, remote parking and more.

Smart Services are integrated with immersive features such as virtual assistant and remote control via the VinFast app. In addition, convenience features such as online shopping along with in-car home and office services, etc. will provide an immersive experience to consumers.

After completing imported procedures and required licenses and certificates, VinFast expects to hand over these VF 8 standards to the US customers in May and Canadian customers in June.

For the European markets, the first exported batch is expected to commence in mid-July 2023 with 700 VF 8 vehicles.

In the past year, VinFast has continued to expand its global business network opening more than 30 retail stores and service centers in the US, Canada, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, to serve consumers in these key markets.

In Vietnam, VinFast officially delivered the first VF 9 all-electric SUVs to customers in March 2023 and expects to deliver the new subcompact VF 5 Plus models in April 2023.

On a global scale, VinFast will soon open reservations for VF 6 and VF 7 and deliver VF 9 vehicles to customers who have made reservations.

* The official EPA ranges will be announced when available.

SOURCE: VinFast