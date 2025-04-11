VinFast expands service network in Indonesia through partnership with PT Oto Klix Indonesia

VinFast announced a strategic service partnership with PT Oto Klix Indonesia as its product lineup grows in the market

VinFast announced a strategic service partnership with PT Oto Klix Indonesia as its product lineup grows in the market. Under the agreement, VinFast plans to leverage a total of 150 of the partners service workshops to enhance after-sales service quality and deliver maximum benefits to Indonesian customers during their transition to electric vehicles.

Specifically, VinFast has already appointed 40 authorized service workshops of PT Oto Klix Indonesia in April, and will utilize an additional 110 authorized workshops. These workshops are strategically located across Greater Jakarta, West Java, Bali, East Java, West Kalimantan, South Sulawesi with plans to expand into Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and Papua.

As strategic authorized service partner, PT Oto Klix Indonesia will distribute genuine VinFast parts and components, ensuring that electric vehicle owners in Indonesia have access to high-quality products that meet VinFasts global standards.

PT Oto Klix Indonesia will also provide high-standard maintenance, repair, and warranty services for VinFast electric vehicles. Its workshops will fully meet VinFasts requirements for facilities, machinery, and equipment.

Throughout the partnership, VinFast will provide personnel training and technical support to help PT Oto Klix Indonesia rapidly expand its authorized service workshop network, especially as the number of VinFast electric vehicles delivered in Indonesia is projected to increase.

PT Oto Klix Indonesia currently owns a large service workshop network with a total of 900 facilities. Through strategic partnerships such as the one with PT Oto Klix Indonesia, VinFast aims to leverage 500 authorized service workshops in Indonesia this year.

Mr. Martin Reyhan Suryohusodo, President Director at PT Oto Klix Indonesia, shared: “PT Oto Klix Indonesia is honored to strengthen our strategic partnership with VinFast. Our initial collaboration has yielded remarkable success, even as VinFast is just entering the Indonesian market. This reinforces our strong belief in VinFasts growth potential in Southeast Asia, and the irreversible global trend of green transition.”

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated: “VinFast remains steadfast in our commitment to three core pillars: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and outstanding after-sales service. Our collaboration with strategic partners in Indonesia to enhance our after-sales service network reflects our long-term dedication to customer satisfaction and reinforces our commitment to supporting Indonesia’s green transition through building lasting trust with local consumers.”

VinFast offers one of the markets most diverse portfolios of all-electric vehicles, ranging from the mini-SUV VF 3 and the A-segment SUV VF 5 to the C-segment SUV VF e34. In parallel with its continuously expanding product ecosystem, VinFast is broadening its network of dealerships and service workshops nationwide, aiming to deliver high-quality products and services to consumers.

Concurrently, VinFast is cultivating a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through strategic collaborations with key partners, including the all-electric taxi operator GSM and the global charging infrastructure developer V-GREEN.

SOURCE: Vingroup