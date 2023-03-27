VinFast delivers first VF 9 vehicles to customers in Vietnam

The second shipment of the VF 8 to North America leaves in early April

VinFast celebrated the delivery of the first 27 VF 9 all-electric SUVs to its customers at an event in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The delivery events took place approximately 1 year after introducing the VF 9 model to the public, which is a testament to VinFast’s expertise and speed in developing and delivering vehicles.

The first batch of VF 9s, produced and delivered to customers in Vietnam, has a 6-seat configuration. The 6-seat design is equipped with two captain’s seats in the second row, combined with a large armrest to bring a luxurious and spacious feel to the ample business class cabin. The VinFast VF 9 brings a classy, comfortable and technologically-advanced experience to all passengers.

The all-electric VF 9 SUV offers a panoramic glass roof (Plus version), integrated massage function with heated and ventilated front seats, (Plus version), a 15.6-inch central infotainment screen, an 8-inch infotainment screen for the second row (Plus version), windshield HUD, auto-dimming outside rearview mirrors (Plus version) and many other premium options.

The VF 9 is also equipped with level 2 ADAS and Smart Services. The electric motor has a maximum power of up to 300kW (402 hp), maximum torque of 620Nm providing a powerful and exhilarating performance. The 92kWh battery pack has a range of up to 438km for the Eco version and 423km for the Plus version on a full charge (WLTP target).

Following the initial delivery events, VinFast will continuously to deliver to other individual customers nationwide in accord with their reservation order. Customers can also choose to receive their vehicles at a VinFast showroom or at their home.

In addition to the 6-seat configuration, the VinFast VF 9 also has a 7-seat option, which is expected to be delivered to customers in the near future. VinFast will continue to offer EV test drive opportunities at VinFast showrooms nationwide to allow customers the opportunity to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric vehicles.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, CEO of VinFast Holdings shared: “Today’s VF 9 delivery event is the beginning of VinFast’s series of events that will be consistently held on a global basis. We expect to export the VF 8 standard edition models to the U.S. and Canadian markets in April 2023 and expect to soon deliver the VF 5 Plus model to customers in the Vietnamese market. Following that, we expect to export the VF 9 and open reservation for the VF 6 and VF 7 in the coming months. I am confident that VinFast’s high-quality electric vehicles will meet the needs of our customers, bringing a high-level of satisfaction to customers around the world.”

Along with a high-quality passenger vehicle lineup, VinFast has also developed an infrastructure of 150,000 charging ports for electric vehicles and e-scooters; a system of 89 showrooms; as well as dealers and service centers across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam. With three core values (1) High-quality product, (2) Good price, (3) Excellent services, VinFast is the only automotive company in Vietnam providing a “non-stop” service, along with dedicated customer care options such as Mobile Service, Mobile Charging and 24/7 roadside assistance.

