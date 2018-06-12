Video: Škoda launches the Kodiaq VRS into the ‘Green Hell’

ŠKODA sent racing driver Sabine Schmitz into the ‘Green Hell’ for a record-breaking lap in the new ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS, before the new SUV flagship is launched. In doing so, ŠKODA has demonstrated the seven-seater SUV’s extraordinary performance, and in a teaser video has revealed the preparations that went into camouflaged Kodiaq vRS’ successful record attempt on the Nürburgring’s legendary Nordschleife. The full video will be released on 14 June, and the ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS will make its official debut in October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Known as something of a Nordschleife expert, Sabine Schmitz is familiar with every one of the 73 corners and 300m of hills across the legendary 20.832-km-long circuit in the Eifel region. Schmitz is the first and – to date – only woman to have won the famous 24-hour race there and was an obvious choice to pilot the family-friendly seven-seat performance SUV to the finish line in record-breaking time.

Although in this instance Sabine wasn’t racing competitively, she did take a co-pilot along for the ride; František Drábek, Head of Compact Models at ŠKODA AUTO, didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to experience the record-breaking lap from the passenger seat. Drábek played a major part in the development of the high-performance Kodiaq vRS and was now in the car during the lap, experiencing its capabilities on the extreme circuit.

