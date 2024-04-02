Vicor to present modular power conversion solutions for 48V Zonal Architectures at WCX 2024

High-density, 800V and 48V scalable power modules solve electrification power conversion challenges

As the automotive industry moves toward 48V zonal architectures, power system design engineers are looking for new high voltage power conversion solutions that have leading power density, weight and scalability attributes.

Vicor will be presenting five papers at World Congress Experience 2024 (WCX™) in Detroit on April 16 – 18, detailing its innovative approach to 800V and 48V power conversion using new high-density, scalable power modules with proprietary topologies and innovative packaging.

The Vicor papers are:

Achieving EM conducted emission compliance for high-voltage conversion with switching frequency above 1.3MHz

Presented by: Nicola Rosano, Sr. Strategic System Engineer, EMEA

Designing 48V zonal architecture that keeps the high voltage inside the BEV battery pack

Presented by: YK Choi, Sr. Field Application Engineer, Vicor, APAC

Kang YoungJae, Chief Engineer, INFAC

Eliminating the high-voltage precharge with existing hardware in BEV

Presented by: Patrick Kowalyk Automotive, Principal Field Application Engineer, North America

Migrating to 48V with high efficiency, power density and efficient system cost

Presented by: Patrick Wadden, Global VP, Automotive Business Unit

The uncertain future of aftermarket loads in a 48V world

Presented by: David McChesney, Strategic Account Manager, North America

SOURCE: Vicor