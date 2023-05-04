Vibracoustic introduces an evolution of its Centronics cabin-leveling air springs with increased damping performance and robustness for commercial vehicles

Vibracoustic, a leading global automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) expert, has developed its Centronics cabin air springs to offer increased damping and improve robustness

Vibracoustic, a leading global automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) expert, has developed its Centronics cabin air springs to offer increased damping and improve robustness. Next to the increased robustness of the new evolution, the Centronics offer substantial advantages for packaging, parts consolidation, and ease of assembly for commercial vehicle OEMs, as well as increasing performance and lowering lifetime operating costs.

Thanks to an integrated self-leveling system, ‘plug and play’ assembly and lower total cost of ownership, Vibracoustic’s Centronics provide an attractive solution for commercial vehicle OEMs worldwide. The solution reduces build complexity and improves packaging by eliminating external leveling components, while simultaneously upholding the NVH performance and comfort requirements. Unlike other self-leveling air spring systems on the market, the Vibracoustic Centronics system is entirely self-contained, with no external brackets, adapters, tubes or valves.

Substantially improving cabin comfort, stability, and NVH management, Centronics help to reduce driver fatigue – a critical concern for commercial vehicle operators. The Centronics Cabin Air Springs can be tailored to customer specifications, with numerous components customizable to meet design targets, allowing independent leveling in each of the four corners of the cabin. The Centronics Cabin Air Springs already convince with road-proven performance and quality as already several leading global commercial vehicle manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with Vibracoustic cabin air springs. A reduction in lifetime operating costs and securing longevity round off the offer.

Upgraded shock absorber for excellent performance on heavier cabins

An evolution of Centronics includes a 45mm diameter shock absorber in comparison to the original 42mm diameter unit, which makes sure that customer requirements for NVH performance and durability are met even for vehicles with heavier cabins. With an enhanced jounce bumper and valves as well as improved leveling control unit, the new system meets customer requirements for damping performance and is even more robust. The overall system size remains similar, though Vibracoustic’s engineers were able to reduce the total free height by 10% thus allowing for even more packaging flexibility and efficiency. The Centronics are also a suitable solution for future mobility commercial vehicle concepts like electric or fuel-cell powered vehicles.

SOURCE: Vibracoustic