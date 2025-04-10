Vibracoustic air springs for enhanced driving comfort and performance of a premium electric pickup truck

Vibracoustic, a leading global automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) expert, has engineered state-of-the-art solutions that significantly enhance the driving comfort and experience of a premium electric pickup truck

Vehicle electrification presents new challenges for OEMs and suppliers, including increased vehicle weight, higher pre-loads, battery range anxiety and additional noise awareness impacting driver and passenger comfort. Vibracoustic engineers drew upon the decades-long NVH expertise and developed a number of solutions for a premium electric pick-up truck which support different aspects of the NVH performance and increase the overall comfort of the vehicle.

Taking account of the vehicle’s size and mass, as well as its 10,000-pound towing capacity, the air spring system needed to be highly capable and durable to manage the vehicle weight and performance. Vibracoustic’s robust single-chamber air springs on both the front and rear axle proved to be a suitable solution for handling the loads while increasing comfort, ride quality, range and control. The air springs also enable two inches of ride height adjustment in both directions at all four corners, allowing for automatic leveling and straightforward trailer attachment, easy loading and unloading as well as comfortable entry and exit.

Integrated into the air springs, Vibracoustic jounce bumpers, and top mount isolator elements further support the damping performance and account for excitation coming from driving on uneven terrain. The jounce bumpers assist vehicle handling and increase damping capability by absorbing energy from irregular road events. Additionally, Vibracoustic supplies fluid-filled hydro bushings for the steering gear system, which are designed to optimally dampen vibrations that are transferred from the wheels to the occupants. The fluid adjusts the dynamic properties of the bushing for increased comfort and the integrated radial plastic stoppers limit the radial displacement and high loads, which makes them a good fit for heavy vehicles.

Drawing on the decades-long NVH expertise, Vibracoustic continuously resolves the future mobility challenges. For trends such as electrified powertrain and demand for utility vehicles, suspension and air springs options provide an excellent solution for dealing with the increased vehicle weight, while enhancing the durability and comfort.

SOURCE: Vibracoustic