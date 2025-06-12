Viasat: Connecting the future with GSE

With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, GSE joins ELEVATE and aims to be a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking dependable satellite communication solutions

The satellite industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving field that plays a crucial role across everything from communications, defense, and scientific exploration. From enabling real-time communication across continents to providing critical data for climate monitoring and disaster response, satellite communications underpin so many aspects of daily life and global infrastructure.

Our new ELEVATE partner, Global Satellite Engineering (GSE), is at the forefront. With two decades of experience, they deliver innovative IoT, satellite tracking, messaging, telematics, visualizations, big data, and communications solutions to clients in both the public and private sectors.

Combining next-generation technology with satellite and terrestrial communications, GSE supports critical communication needs. The company offers a range of end-to-end satellite solutions for advanced real-time asset monitoring and tracking optimized for remote environments. These solutions are applied for a vast range of benefits, including wildlife tracking, fleet monitoring, emergency services coordination, supply chain management, disaster recovery, infrastructure monitoring, weather conditions, and military operations.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, GSE aims to be a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking dependable satellite communication solutions.

Comprehensive Solutions Across Industries

GSE offers a diverse range of products and services designed to meet the specific needs of various sectors. Their solutions include satellite terminals, tracking systems, and custom software applications. Notably, GSE’s GSatTrack platform provides real-time tracking and fleet management capabilities, integrating satellite and terrestrial communications to ensure seamless connectivity.

GSatTrack stands out for its ability to display all an organization’s assets in a single, user-friendly portal. This comprehensive view has elevated the standard for telematics software in the satellite industry. Compatible with a wide array of satellite terminals, GSatTrack is a preferred choice for many manufacturers and organizations seeking a highly reliable and customizable solution.

Just some of the benefits provided by GSE’s GSAtTrack include:

Transportation: enabling operators to actively monitor and manage fleets in real time to optimize their operations

Utilities: Supports detection and response for infrastructure failures in remote locations

Natural resources: allows energy companies to closely track and monitor equipment at mining or exploration sites

Emergency response: supports crews to maintain continuous connectivity during disaster recovery efforts

Agriculture: allows farmers and agriculture workers to monitor and report on equipment performance in remote farmlands via satellite

allows farmers and agriculture workers to monitor and report on equipment performance in remote farmlands via satellite Environmental Monitoring: enables detection and reporting of environmental damage or issues, supporting researchers and sustainability compliance.

As the demand for robust and secure communication systems grows, GSE remains committed to developing technologies that address the evolving needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Global Satellite Engineering is poised to continue its leadership in the satellite communications sector.

