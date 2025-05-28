VIA optronics AG and Autolink announce a joint venture agreement

The companies formed the new joint venture company Wuxi Turing Intelligent Display Technology

VIA optronics AG (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions and Autolink Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Autolink”), a leader in intelligent connected vehicle technology today announced the formation of the new joint venture Wuxi Turing Intelligent Display Technology Co., Ltd. (“Turing”).

As previously announced, VIA and Autolink intend to expand their respective business scopes by sharing resources in various areas and leveraging their complementary strengths. Together, the companies plan to offer combined capabilities and capacities for automotive system solutions, following market demands and requirements. The new joint venture company Turing will take over display device manufacturing and display assembly, among other things, while Autolink will be responsible for the Electronic Control Units (ECU), and VIA will provide its display solutions and camera products, as well as optical bonding manufacturing services.

Roland Chochoiek, Chief Executive Officer of VIA, commented, “We are thrilled to open the next chapter in our strategic collaboration with Autolink by expanding the scope of our portfolio and services with Turing. In addition, by combining our hardware products with Autolink´s ECU and software expertise and production capabilities, we are certain that the new joint venture will successfully complement the supply chain for system solutions for smart cockpit platforms in the automotive industry to the benefit of OEMs.

Hongze Yang, Founder of Autolink, stated, “The establishment of Turing in partnership with VIA marks a significant step in advancing our strategy for product integration and globalization. We firmly believe in the future of intelligent mobility, particularly in the enormous potential of smart cockpits and human-machine interaction. VIA brings world-class expertise in display technologies and optical bonding, while Autolink has deep experience in cockpit domain controllers and software platforms. Through this joint venture, we aim to co-develop next-generation, system-level solutions for smart cockpits, enhance supply chain synergy, and better serve OEMs worldwide, including global and export-oriented Chinese automotive brands. Looking ahead, Turing will strive to become a benchmark enterprise in the intelligent cockpit display sector, both in China and globally.”

SOURCE: VIA optronics