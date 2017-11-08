Via livestream: Opel/Vauxhall presents plan for the future

Opel/Vauxhall will present its plan for the future on Thursday, November 9. The press conference will be broadcast via internet livestream at 09.15 CET (08.15 UK).

Opel/Vauxhall CEO Michael Lohscheller, accompanied by the Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA Carlos Tavares, will present the contents of the plan. The objective is to ensure a sustainable return to profitability. All additional information can be found at this website, where the presentation can also be followed online.

Following is the YouTube embed code for broadcasting the press conference live from third-party websites. Subtitles with local translation will be integrated after the press conference.

Live news and video sequences with the key messages of the press conference can be followed via Twitter at @OpelNewsroom. In addition, the press conference will also be online at the Opel-Blog and on the Opel YouTube channel. All corresponding information about the presentation of the plan for the future, together with TV and radio statements from Opel/Vauxhall CEO Michael Lohscheller, can be found on the Opel media website. It is also possible here to submit questions using the Q+A form under the livestream and dial into the presentation by telephone.

Opel/Vauxhall has been part of Groupe PSA since August 1. Both companies have been working together since 2012. To date cooperation includes four vehicles from Opel. Two new crossover models, the Opel/Vauxhall Crossland X and the new Opel/Vauxhall Grandland X are already launched. The successor to the Opel/Vauxhall Combo light commercial vehicle will come onto the market in 2018 and the next generation of the best-selling Opel Corsa will be presented in 2019.

