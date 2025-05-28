VI-grade supports Brembo’s virtual control software development with VI-CarRealTime vehicle simulation technology

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced that Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, has implemented VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s real-time vehicle simulation environment, as part of its software development process

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced that Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, has implemented VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s real-time vehicle simulation environment, as part of its software development process. With a clear ambition to lead innovation in braking technologies, Brembo has adopted VI-CarRealTime at its Brembo Coding Hub in Sunnyvale, California. The implementation supports Brembo’s objective of advancing the virtual development and testing of control software functions for braking systems, enabling a faster and more effective workflow in the early stages of development.

VI-CarRealTime provides Brembo with a simplified yet high-fidelity real-time vehicle simulation environment, which allows its engineering teams to test control logics virtually before performing more extensive on-vehicle testing. By using VI-CarRealTime, Brembo is able to minimize the configuration time required for new vehicle dynamics simulations and shorten development loops, ultimately accelerating the overall controls development process.

“We’re proud to support Brembo with our VI-CarRealTime solution,” commented Alessio Lombardi, Vice President Sales EMEA and North America at VI-grade. “VI-CarRealTime offers a single, customizable vehicle model for concept through sign-off, enabling rapid model configuration and seamless integration with third-party tools. It’s designed to speed up development cycles and improve collaboration across teams – a perfect fit for the agile and innovative environment of the Brembo Coding Hub.”

“The adoption of VI-CarRealTime enables us to develop and validate control logics in a virtual environment, significantly reducing time-to-test and supporting our goal of creating smarter, more responsive braking systems,” said Alessandro Bertagna, Brembo Coding Hub Coordinator at Brembo. “We look forward to leveraging the tool’s full capabilities to enhance our control development workflow.”

