VI-grade, part of HBK’s Virtual Test Division, advances e-powertrain validation with MoBeLIV partnership

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions and part of HBK’s Virtual Test Division, announced a new partnership with MoBeLIV, a specialist in electric drive simulation. The agreement, signed on September 9, 2025, appoints HBK and its affiliates, including VI-grade, as resellers of MoBeLIV software solutions, making them accessible to a global customer base.

Electrified powertrain development requires the integration of more complex testing parameters, such as flux and magnet temperature. Customers increasingly seek ways to correlate and synchronize results from simulation, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL), and test stands. By combining HBK’s advanced test solutions with MoBeLIV’s simulation capabilities, engineers will be able to validate and fine-tune their results more effectively and with greater speed.

“Customers want to understand and bridge the gap between simulation and measurement,” said Mitchell Marks, Director of Automotive Strategy and Business Development at HBK. “MoBeLIV’s expertise in test-informed modelling and real-time simulations enables us to offer advanced results in electric motor testing, complementing HBK’s portfolio with simulation tools that seamlessly incorporate test data.”

“This collaboration goes a step further by connecting MoBeLIV’s real-time electric motor models with VI-CarRealTime, our flagship solution for real-time vehicle modelling and simulation,” added Alessio Lombardi, Head of EMEA and NA Sales at VI-grade. “With this integration, OEMs and suppliers gain a powerful virtual testing environment, both offline and on the driving simulator, accelerating the development of electrified powertrains with higher fidelity and confidence.”

