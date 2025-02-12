VI-grade launches COMPACT HMI Simulator for advanced Human-Machine-Interface development

VI-grade’s new simulator combines a flexible interior simulation system with real-time driving simulation capabilities to optimize HMI designs in a realistic virtual environment

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the launch of its COMPACT HMI Simulator, a versatile and immersive tool designed to enhance the development, evaluation, and testing of Human-Machine Interface systems in vehicle interiors. The new solution from VI-grade uniquely combines a flexible interior simulator with real-time driving simulation, thus integrating accurate vehicle dynamics, AI-powered traffic scenarios, diverse driving conditions, and the ability to incorporate virtually any hardware or software in the loop (HIL/SIL). This comprehensive approach enables engineers to refine HMI designs in realistic driving environments without relying on static mockups or costly physical prototypes.

The system features a modular, reconfigurable interior buck that accommodates various seating, steering, dashboard, and display configurations, allowing designers to prototype and evaluate multiple HMI layouts without requiring separate physical mockups. With automated adjustments, it replicates seating, steering, and pedal conditions for different vehicle types, from sports cars to SUVs, within a single setup. In addition to its flexible and rapidly configurable architecture, this solution also includes the full capabilities of a real-time driving simulator, supporting XIL testing and validation. It facilitates human-in-the-loop testing, allowing engineers to assess HMI usability and driver interaction under realistic driving conditions. It also provides direct interaction with digital instrument clusters, infotainment touchscreens, and voice controls in a controlled yet immersive environment. The COMPACT HMI Simulator also supports ADAS and driver monitoring research, facilitating studies on driver distraction, workload, and interaction with automation features.

The COMPACT HMI Simulator has already been adopted by two leading automotive manufacturers, marking a significant step forward in HMI development and validation.

“HMI design is a critical aspect of modern vehicle development, directly impacting user experience, safety, and driver interaction with advanced driver-assistance systems”, commented Guido Bairati, Managing Director of VI-grade. “However, traditional evaluation methods rely on static mockups or costly physical prototypes, which are time-intensive and inflexible. Our new COMPACT HMI Simulator overcomes these limitations by providing a configurable and highly immersive simulation environment that allows engineers to experience and refine HMI designs in real-time driving scenarios. We are especially excited to see its immediate industry impact, with two units already sold to automotive manufacturers, demonstrating the market’s strong demand for flexible, simulation-driven HMI development solutions.”

