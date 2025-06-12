VI-grade launches 2025.2 software suite with major advancements in headlight simulation for VI-WorldSim

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the release of version 2025.2 of its comprehensive software suite, including VI-CarRealTime, VI-WorldSim, VI-DriveSim, and VI-NVHSim

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the release of version 2025.2 of its comprehensive software suite, including VI-CarRealTime, VI-WorldSim, VI-DriveSim, and VI-NVHSim. This new release delivers a range of usability and performance enhancements, with a particular focus on VI-WorldSim Headlights, the company’s advanced headlight simulation module.

VI-WorldSim Headlights now offers real-time simulation at up to 120Hz, allowing engineers to evaluate and compare advanced headlight systems in virtual environments without interrupting the simulation workflow. The module supports IES profile imports, matrix headlights, and dynamic runtime configuration switching. Headlight evaluations can be conducted under a wide range of environmental and lighting conditions, with full support for subjective testing, ADAS integration, and adaptive headlight behaviors such as cornering and pitch/yaw motion.

“With the latest version of VI-WorldSim, we are pushing the boundaries of how lighting systems are developed and validated virtually,” said Roberto De Vecchi, Director of Product Development at VI-grade. “VI-WorldSim Headlights provides a powerful and flexible environment for engineers to explore headlight design concepts, simulate edge-case scenarios, and evaluate performance with a level of realism and responsiveness that is unique in our industry.”

Alongside the spotlight enhancements to headlight simulation, the 2025.2 software suite introduces improvements across VI-grade’s full software stack:

VI-CarRealTime gains enhanced diagnostic tools for parameter tuning and test automation, along with integration and support of VI-DataDrive Cloud.

gains enhanced diagnostic tools for parameter tuning and test automation, along with integration and support of VI-DataDrive Cloud. VI-DriveSim introduces real-time DLSS lighting tuning support and FMU export in multi-event mode, along with the inclusion of VI-ZeroLatency and enhanced multi-attribute simulation capabilities.

introduces real-time DLSS lighting tuning support and FMU export in multi-event mode, along with the inclusion of VI-ZeroLatency and enhanced multi-attribute simulation capabilities. VI-NVHSim has been updated with new functionalities to support EV modelling, expanded sound design capabilities, and enhanced multi-attribute simulation features.

All updates reflect VI-grade’s continued commitment to providing customers with high-fidelity, real-time simulation tools that support the growing demands of modern vehicle development including software-defined vehicles, electrification, and integrated ADAS systems.

The 2025.2 software release, including a detailed list of new features and enhancements, is now available for download. Registered users can access and download version 2025.2 by logging into the reserved area of the VI-grade website.

