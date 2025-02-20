VI-grade announces preliminary agenda and sponsors for 2025 Zero Prototypes Summit

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the preliminary lineup of speakers and sponsors for its 2025 ZERO PROTOTYPES Summit, taking place from May 13-15, 2025, at VI-grade’s SimCenter in Udine, Italy

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the preliminary lineup of speakers and sponsors for its 2025 ZERO PROTOTYPES Summit, taking place from May 13-15, 2025, at VI-grade’s SimCenter in Udine, Italy. In addition, registration for the event is now open at this link, with an Early-Bird Discount of 20% available for registrations made before March 21st.

Tailored to the global automotive development community, the summit provides exclusive insights into how VI-grade’s simulation software, driving simulators and Hardware-in-the-Loop technology are being utilized by industry leaders to accelerate development and tackle the Zero Prototypes challenge. Specifically curated high-level keynote and technical presentations will feature representatives from Alpine Cars, Applus+ IDIADA, CEAT, EDAG Group, Honda R&D, HORIBA MIRA, MegaRide, Multimatic, TRE and Volvo. More contributions from leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to gaining insights into the latest virtual development practices, attendees will have the opportunity to experience VI-grade’s comprehensive portfolio of simulation software, driving simulators, and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) technologies through hands-on demo sessions. These sessions will also showcase the recently launched COMPACT HMI Simulator, along with a new driving simulator that will be unveiled exclusively during the summit.

To maximize the value of their visit to the SimCenter, participants are invited to join complimentary training sessions on VI-grade’s software products, including VI-CarRealTime, VI-WorldSim, and VI-NVHSim. These sessions will provide a deeper understanding of the software’s functionalities and capabilities, catering to both newcomers seeking foundational knowledge and experienced users looking to deepen their expertise.

Additionally, dedicated user group meetings will be held for driving simulator and NVH customers, offering a platform to share experiences, exchange best practices, and provide direct feedback to VI-grade’s product development teams. As in previous years, the summit will feature multiple networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with industry peers, gain new perspectives, and prepare for emerging challenges in the automotive sector.

“We’re excited to unveil the first lineup of speakers and sponsors for our 2025 ZERO PROTOTYPES Summit,” said Guido Bairati, Managing Director of VI-grade. “In an era of increasing complexity, cost pressures, and the demand for faster time-to-market, our summit offers a platform for companies to explore how virtual testing – through simulation software, driving simulators, and HiL solutions – can drive resilience and growth. We are excited to once again welcome global industry leaders to our SimCenter in Udine, empowering them to push boundaries and innovate with confidence.”

VI-grade would like to acknowledge and thank the following industry partners for their support and sponsorship of the 2025 ZERO PROTOTYPES Summit:

3D Mapping Solutions, Fraunhofer Institut ITWM, New Eagle, project: syntropy, Rohde & Schwarz, Smart Eye, STEP Lab Bronze: BE CAE & Test, JEDAi, MOOG

