Vertical Aerospace provides first half-year 2025 operating update, demonstrating piloted flight test progress and supply chain maturity

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today provided an operating update and released its financial results for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2025. The filing of its first half-year results is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website .

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace said “We’ve entered the second half of the year with strong operational and commercial momentum. Our first airport-to-airport flights, a new agreement with Aciturri to build the full VX4 airframe, and our expanded partnership with Honeywell to certify critical flight systems all demonstrate a programme moving with pace and precision.

We’ve also deepened our commercial readiness with Bristow, who will operate the VX4 through a full- service, ready-to-fly model for customers. With every step, we’re building confidence in our aircraft, our team, and our ability to deliver a scalable, certifiable product to the global market.”

Recent Highlights

Advancing our best-in-class aircraft

Entered into new long-term strategic partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures to produce the entire airframe, including the wing, empennage, pylons and fuselage, of both the pre-production and, subject to certification, certified VX4 that will enter into This follows the expanded partnership with Honeywell earlier in the year to provide the flight control and aircraft management systems for the VX4.

Moving at pace towards certification and industrialisation

In Q2, we received our Permit to Fly for both piloted wingborne flight tests and the airport-to-airport flights in and out of the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest military air show, another significant step in the expansion of our flight test

First-ever piloted wingborne flight of a winged eVTOL in European open airspace; multiple wingborne flight tests undertaken by two of Vertical’s test pilots since as Phase 3 of the piloted test flight programme progresses at

Scheduled to complete piloted transition flight, the final stage of Vertical’s flight test programme, in the second half of

Strengthened leadership team

Lord Andrew Parker, formerly Director General of MI5 and Lord Chamberlain, Head of Royal Household, appointed to the Board, strengthening the company’s leadership in defence, national security, and government

Mark Higson appointed Chief Operating Officer and Steve Vellacott joined as VP of Airworthiness & Head of Design Together they bring decades of operational, engineering, and certification expertise from across global aerospace, infrastructure, and eVTOL sectors. Eric Samson was named as VP Programme-Hybrid, building on the company’s recently announced hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft strategy.

Financial Outlook

Maintained industry-leading capital efficiency[1] and after July’s successful fundraise of gross proceeds of $69 million (£50.9 million), as of the date of this report, Vertical has approximately £104 million ($137 million) of cash and cash equivalents on hand, taking the Company’s cash runway towards the middle of 2026.

No change to expectations for FY 2025 net operating cash outflows of approximately £90 million to £100 million ($110 million to $125 million).

Expected net cash outflows from operating activities for the next 12 months of approximately £106 million ($142 million), which will be used primarily to continue funding the assembly and testing of the VX4 prototypes.

1 Based on operating costs and investments in PPE, compared to publicly available information from competitors.

