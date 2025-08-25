Versatile, sporty, and digitally connected: the new Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 at its finest: dynamic and muscular proportions balanced with a spacious interior

The Audi Q3 has been a well-established bestseller in the premium compact segment for more than ten years. Now the third generation is setting new standards in several respects. In its exterior design, the Q3 conveys confidence and emotion both as an SUV and Sportback. Numerous innovative features turn the Audi Q3 into a digital companion. They provide a first-class user experience and also ensure greater comfort and safety for the driver and other road users thanks to many assistance systems. In addition to the well-balanced suspension, the lighting digitalization also enhances customer benefits. A high degree of personalization and adaptive, high-resolution light functions are made possible with the new micro-LED technology in the digital Matrix LED headlights. Another feature of the new Audi Q3 is an efficient, partially electrified combustion engine with mild-hybrid technology and a plug-in hybrid model with an electric range of up to 119 kilometers.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG: “With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio. With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative and strengthening our range with a powerful plug-in hybrid and efficient combustion engines. The new model combines efficiency, driving dynamics, and comfort.” In addition to efficient and partially electrified combustion engines, the Audi Q3 offers a new adaptive suspension that enables a balance between comfort and dynamics. Geoffrey Bouquot, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, adds: “With the Audi Q3 interior, we are transferring the digital stage from the full-size class to the compact segment. An innovative operating concept and numerous assistance systems increase safety and comfort and make the Audi Q3 the ideal digital companion for everyday life.”

Compared to its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 has an even more emotional design. The wide Singleframe and the sleekly tapered headlights are fully integrated into the aerodynamic concept.

Viewed from the side, a horizontal shoulder line between the headlights and rear lights visually divides the car into two parts, creating a very special distribution of light and shadow.

In addition to classic SUV advantages like easy entry, excellent visibility, and a practical interior layout, the second generation of the Audi Q3 Sportback combines the strengths of an SUV with the aesthetics of a coupé. Its roofline, which slopes downward from the A-pillar, is 29 millimeters lower than that of the SUV. This gives the Audi Q3 Sportback an even sportier appearance and a faster silhouette.

The rear is adorned with optional digital OLED rear lights, complemented by a continuous LED light strip and the illuminated rings. This level of lighting technology offered in the new

Audi Q3 is available for the first time in the Audi compact segment.

At the front of the Audi Q3, digital Matrix LED headlights feature the micro-LED module used for the first time in this model. The use of this micro-LED technology improves illumination significantly and thus ensures a strong contrast on the road. The light guidance functions are now much more closely linked to the driver assistance functions. The digital daytime running lights with LED technology, consisting of 23 segments per side, create distinctive light signatures that make the vehicle easily recognizable on the road.

In the interior, the new steering wheel control unit means more storage space in the center console, a new user experience, and a better sense of space. The steering wheel control unit integrates two new steering column levers for the first time. The lever on the right serves as a gear selector, the one on the left as a control element for the light functions and windshield wipers. Also for the first time in the compact segment at Audi, it is possible to order acoustic glazing for the front side windows, which makes for better interior acoustics, particularly at high speeds. The 488-liter trunk volume (17.2 cu ft) also demonstrates the practicality of the Audi Q3. With the seat bench folded down, the storage space for the Audi Q3 SUV increases to up to 1,386 liters (48.9 cu ft) (Q3 Sportback to up to 1,289 liters or 45.5 cu ft). The seat bench can be moved lengthwise, and its angle can be adjusted as standard. The Q3 has a towing capacity of up to 2,100 kilograms (approx. 4,630 lb).

The entry-level model in the Audi Q3 family is the 1.5 TFSI with 110 kW2 of output. This four-cylinder gasoline engine is available with mild hybrid technology. The Audi Q3 with the 2.0 TDI engine and 110 kW3 of power is especially well-suited for driving long distances. The plug-in hybrid models – the Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid4 and Audi Q3 Sportback e-hybrid5– deliver a system output of 200 kW, can charge with up to 50 kW DC under ideal conditions, and are more powerful and efficient than ever before. A high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh (net 19.7 kWh) was installed for that purpose.

This enables the Q3 SUV e-hybrid4 to achieve an electric range of up to 119 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle, while the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid5 can drive up to 118 kilometers purely on electric power.

The further developed standard suspension delivers an improved driving experience. The sports suspension and the suspension with two-valve damper control are available as options for an optimally balanced driving experience. One driving assistance highlight is the adaptive driving assistant plus. For even greater safety on the road, an interior camera also monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and lack of concentration. Trained parking allows customers to teach the Audi Q3 individual parking maneuvers, and the new reverse assist reliably helps you to back out of dead ends.

The new Audi Q3 will launch in October; orders can already be placed. The Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 110 kW2 will be available in Germany at an entry-level price starting at 44,600 euros. The Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI 110 kW6 is priced at 46,450 euros and will launch in November.

Detailed information

You can find detailed information about the new Audi Q3 below

Dynamic design

The Audi Q3 Sportback combines the best of two worlds

Lighting technology from the full-size class turns night into day

The interior: functional and clearly designed

Wide range of highly efficient engines

New damper system for comfort and power

Driver assistance systems

Győr and Ingolstadt form production network

Launch and pricing

Dynamic design

Compared to its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 has an even more muscular and emotional design. Its body is defined by the perfect combination of rounded sections and precise lines. The wide Singleframe is positioned high up, and the sleekly tapered headlights create a focused look and are fully integrated into the vehicle’s aerodynamic concept. The design ensures a particularly efficient airflow around the front end. The controllable cool-air intake is installed in the area under the Singleframe and ensures that the airstream can flow around this area with minimal losses. The parking sensors are also located there. The sensors for the driver assistance systems are installed behind the four rings.

Viewed from the side, a horizontal shoulder line between the front and rear lights visually divides the car into two parts, creating a very special lighting effect. The upper side catches the light, while the lower side falls into shadow. In conjunction with the steeply sloping D-pillars, this makes the greenhouse appear even more dynamic. The powerfully emerging blisters from the shoulder area of the front and rear wheels are reminiscent of the original quattro.

The rear also features a clear design. Separated from the two-part rear lights, the precisely drawn narrow light strip cuts sharply across the entire width of the vehicle, giving the rear a clean look. Below this runs a wide, visually calm area. The diffuser is integrated into the raised bumper.

The Audi Q3 Sportback combines the best of two worlds

The second generation of the Audi Q3 Sportback combines the advantages and versatility of an SUV – such as easy entry, excellent visibility, and a practical interior layout – with the aesthetics of a coupé. Its roofline, which slopes downward from the A-pillar, is 29 millimeters (1.1 in) lower than that of the SUV and gives the Audi Q3 Sportback an even sportier look and a faster silhouette. Less body volume at the rear makes the two pronounced muscular sections, the quattro blisters, which stand for all-wheel drive, appear even wider and more muscular. The monolithic greenhouse looks even more progressive and emotional in its coupé form.

The S line with differentiated front and rear bumpers and trim in selenite silver is available as an option to the standard equipment. The exterior package is also available in black, with black trim. Eleven colors are available for the new Audi Q3 models, including the Arkona white solid paint finish. Glacier white, Mythos black, Arrow gray, Tambora gray, Progressive red, and Navarra blue are available as metallic paint finishes. These are joined by the new colors Sage green and Madeira brown. Madeira brown as a matt paint finish is exclusive to the new Audi Q3. The Daytona gray metallic paint finish is also available for the S line. Tambora gray is only available for the advanced line.

The new wheel designs are available from 17 inches as standard up to a maximum of 20 inches. The tire width increases from 215 to 235 millimeters. Aerodynamic wheels from 18 inches to 19 inches complete the range. Audi Sport supplies a total of five wheel designs in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes. These include two darkened variants in black metallic: a 20-inch wheel with a five-arm tripod design and a 20-inch wheel with a multi-spoke S design. The Audi Q3 Sportback comes with 18-inch wheels as standard.

The aerodynamics and overall vehicle acoustics have been significantly improved compared to the predecessor. In addition to the drag coefficient of 0.30, the focus is primarily on acoustic comfort. The new Audi Q3 is the first Audi model in the compact segment to offer acoustic glazing for the front side windows. In combination with PVB-A film – placed between the two panes—this creates a harmonious acoustic concept with a noticeable improvement in driving comfort.

Lighting technology from the full-size class turns night into day

The lighting technology in the new Audi Q3 is available for the first time in the Audi compact segment – made possible by adapting the digital Matrix LED headlights from the full-size class. The new Q3 is the first Audi to use the micro-LED module, which replaces the DMD module. There are 25,600 micro-LEDs on the module, which is approximately 13 millimeters wide. Each individual micro-LED is around 40 micrometers in size, which is about half the thickness of a human hair.

The use of this micro-LED technology produces significantly improved illumination and thus ensures very clear contrast on the road – particularly advantageous in difficult weather conditions.

The light guidance functions, known as lane guidance and orientation lights, are now much more closely linked to the driver assistance functions. By displaying important information from the assistance systems in the driver’s direct field of vision in front of the vehicle and with a direct visual reference to the road infrastructure the light functions help to further increase driving safety.

One new feature is that the active warning from the lane change assist is now reflected in the lane light on highways if the Audi Q3 driver wants to change lanes while a vehicle is in its blind spot. The lane departure warning display in the orientation light also supports the driver on country roads and highways. It is activated in the same way as the familiar display in the instrument cluster as soon as the lane boundary is crossed unintentionally. Moreover, the extended traffic information projects an ice crystal onto the road as a warning symbol starting at around 70 km/h (43.5 mph) in the event of possible icy conditions ahead.

Another example of the advanced light guidance is apparent in construction zones, where drivers often have to deal with a lack of clarity. Here, the digital Matrix LED headlights automatically adjust the light guidance by switching off the lane light in favor of the orientation light to make it significantly easier to stay in the correct lane in tight construction site situations.

For the first time, customers can deactivate functions of the digital Matrix LED headlights, such as the lane lights, individually via the MMI. The MMI can also be used to select three different designs for the extended dynamic coming home/leaving home lighting scenarios when entering the vehicle or turning off the engine. The digital Matrix LED technology therefore also makes an impression when the vehicle is stationary. In conjunction with the micro-LED light source, the digital Matrix LED headlights ensure a very precise light distribution of the high beams and even better glare control for other road users, increasing road safety.

Along with the digital Matrix LED modules, the digital daytime running lights with LED technology consisting of 23 segments per side make the vehicle easily recognizable on the road. Depending on the vehicle’s specification, up to four different digital light signatures with customized coming/leaving home lighting scenarios for the front and rear can be selected via the MMI. The rear is adorned with optional digital OLED rear lights, complemented by a continuous LED light strip. A total of 36 different segments are divided into six digital OLED panels, which enable digital rear light signatures. The illuminated rings at the rear are particularly eye-catching. They are activated as soon as the low beams are switched on.

The interior: functional and clearly designed

Compared to the previous model, the design and functionality have been significantly improved. Its high-contrast design deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a cozy interior feel.

A generous application area, the so-called Softwrap, extends from the doors across the entire width of the dashboard, highlighting the horizontal alignment for a maximum sense of space. The panoramic display with 11.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.8-inch MMI touch display forms the so-called digital stage. Its curved design creates a driver-oriented cockpit layout. Audi is thus transferring the digital stage from the full-size class to the compact segment. A head-up display for important information supplements the digital displays. Flush door handles and a modern, uncluttered console underscore the feeling of space and comfort.

The new steering wheel control unit has great practical benefits. It is made up of two new stalks on the steering column for the first time, creating more storage space in the center console, a new user experience, and a better sense of space. The lever on the right serves as a gear selector, the one on the left as a control element for the light functions and windshield wipers. The elimination of the gear selector in the center console results in more space in the console with two cup holders. The cooled inductive charging tray with 15 watts of charging power including two USB-C ports can be closed by a sliding cover if desired. Two additional USB-C ports are located in the rear.

In the dark, various lighting packages (ambient light package plus/pro) highlight the interior ambiance. Marker lights in the dashboard and center console emphasize the interior’s clean lines. Indirect ambient lighting below the MMI panoramic display and in the doors accentuate the interior design.

As a new design element, the front doors are now also optionally available with large-area illumination. The fabric panel was laser-cut 300 times for this purpose. A light source in the door trim backlights five segments which, due to their different sizes, show a dynamic lighting progression – even when unlocking and locking the vehicle. The illuminated fabric panel thus combines functionality with an emotional design experience. Thirty different colors are available in the MMI and increase the possibilities for personalization.

The speakers of the new optional SONOS premium sound system are located in the upper section of the doors, providing an intense listening experience with its new virtually generated surround sound. Twelve high-performance speakers including the center speaker and subwoofer are driven by 420 watts of maximum amplifier power. Customers can choose from four preconfigured sound profiles (neutral, concert, lounge, and podcast). They also have the option of expanding their sound experience with features that can be added at any time via Functions on Demand (FoD).

The sound and function package supplements the selected sound system with three additional features: 1) bass intensification – for a more precise and powerful bass experience, 2) automatic level adjustment – to maintain the same volume when changing sources, and 3) music revitalization – to improve the sound of compressed music files.

The infotainment system of the Audi Q3 uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system. Third-party apps such as YouTube are available from the Audi Application Store, which is directly integrated into the MMI and therefore does not require a smartphone to use.

Audi assistant, the learning voice-controlled assistant, can be used to operate numerous vehicle functions. The assistant is enriched with AI – integrated directly into the vehicle – and appears for the first time as an avatar in the central touch display of the MMIand, when active, also as an icon in the head-up display or Audi virtual cockpit. The input understood by the Audi assistant is also shown in the instrument display.

A total of nine interior packages are available. The interior is not only particularly user-centric but was also designed with sustainability in mind. Fast-growing, resistant timber is used for wood applications. The interior elements in Impressum cloth are made entirely of recycled polyester, as are the upholstery fabrics Passage, Impressum, single-color cloth, and microfiber. The velvet velour floor mats are made from Econyl, a completely recycled nylon fiber made from old fishing nets, carpet remnants, and industrial waste. Audi is thereby focusing on a future-oriented and efficient use of resources in the Audi Q3 as well.

The 488-liter trunk volume (17.2 cu ft) demonstrates the practicality of the Audi Q3. If the seat bench is slid all the way forward and placed in an upright position, the result is 575 liters (20.3 cu ft) of trunk volume. With the seat bench folded down, the storage space for the Audi Q3 increases to up to 1,386 liters (48.9 cu ft) for the SUV and to up to 1,289 liters (45.5 cu ft) for the Q3 Sportback. The seat bench can be moved lengthwise, and its angle can be adjusted as standard. The Audi Q3 can tow up to 2,100 kilograms (approx. 4,630 lb). The nose weight is 90 kilograms (approx. 198 lb).

Wide range of highly efficient engines

The entry-level model in the Audi Q3 family is the 1.5 TFSI 110 kW2, a four-cylinder gasoline engine with mild hybrid technology and standard seven-speed S tronic. It delivers 110 kW (150 PS) of power. In addition, the cylinder on demand (COD) system is used in the 1.5 TFSI engine to reduce fuel consumption. It temporarily shuts down the second and third cylinders at low and medium loads.

Above that option, the 2.0 TFSI delivers 150 kW7 (204 PS) of power and 320 Nm of torque a four-cylinder gasoline engine with quattro all-wheel drive. The most powerful of the combustion engines is also a 2.0 TFSI, but now with 195 kW8 (265 PS) and 400 Nm of torque and quattro drive. The Audi Q3 is particularly suitable for long distances as a diesel with 110 kW3 (150 PS) and 360 Nm of torque. It rolls off the line with front-wheel drive and seven-speed S tronic as standard.

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is equally predestined for long distances, but with electric support. It is more powerful and more efficient than ever before. The interaction of a 1.5 TFSI engine with 130 kW (177 PS) and the electric motor provides a total system output of 200 kW4 (272 PS) in the Q3 e-hybrid and 400 Nm of system torque.

A high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh has been installed, almost doubling the previous generation’s capacity – with almost identical dimensions to the predecessor model. A net 19.7 kWh is available. The battery’s 96 prismatic cells, divided into four modules, store significantly more energy than before. Thanks to optimized cell chemistry and a better package, the modules now have a charge capacity of 73 ampere-hours instead of 37.

This increases the Q3 SUV e-hybrid’s4 electric range to up to 119 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle, while the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid 200 kW9 can drive up to 118 kilometers purely on electric power. TheAudi Q3 e-hybrid 200 kW4 can charge with up to 50 kW DC under ideal conditions and thus enables comfortable travel with an electric drive. A battery discharged to ten percent can be recharged to 80 percent in less than half an hour. Audi’s own charging service, Audi charging, provides access to numerous charging points in 28 European countries on request.

Audi Q3 SUV and Audi Q3 Sportback motors

Technical data Q3 SUV and Sportback TFSI 110 kW Q3 SUV and Sportback TDI 110 kW Q3 SUV and Sportback TFSI 150 kW quattro Q3 SUV and Sportback TFSI 195 kW quattro Q3 SUV and Sportback

e-hybrid 200 kW Type of motor 4-cylinder turbo gas engine 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine 4-cylinder turbo gas engine 4-cylinder turbo gas engine 4-cylinder turbo gas engine plus electric motor Displacement

in cm³ 1,498 1,968 1,984 1,984 1,498 Drivetrain Front Front quattro quattro Front Power output

in kW (PS) 110 (150)

at 5,000 –

6,000 rpm 110 (150)

at 3,000 –

4,200 rpm 150 (204)

at 4,500 –

6,000 rpm 195 (265)

at 5,000 –

6,500 rpm 130 (177)

at 5,500 –

6,000 rpm Max. torque

in Nm 250 at 1,500 – 3,500 rpm 360 at 1,600 – 2,750 rpm 350 at 1,500 – 4,400 rpm 400 at 1,650 – 4,350 rpm 250 at 1,500 – 4,000 rpm Additional electric torque

in kW (PS) – – – – 85 (115) Additional electrical torque in Nm – – – – 330 System output in kW (PS) – – – – 200 (272) System torque in Nm 400 Acceleration

0 to 100 km/h in s 9.1 9.2 7.1 5.7 6.8 Max. speed

in km/h* 209 (207) 208 (207) 229 (228) 240 (electronically regulated) 215 (electronically regulated) Fuel consumption, combined,

in l/100 km* 6.6–6.0

(6.7–6.1) 5.8–5.3

(5.9–5.3) 8.4–7.8

(8.5–7.8) 9.0–8.5 2.2–1.7 Power consumption, combined,

in kWh/100 km* – – – – 15.0–13.9 (15.1–14.0) CO 2 emissions, combined,

in g/km* 151–137

(153–138) 152–139

(153–139) 192–176

(193–176) 205–193 49–39

(50–40)

*Values in brackets apply to the Q3 Sportback

New damper system for comfort and power

In addition to the engines, Audi has also significantly improved the driving dynamics of the new Audi Q3. The further developed standard suspension delivers an improved driving experience. All in all, this dynamically designed vehicle is a family car suitable for everyday use as well as travel and impresses with its agility. The suspension systems available are the steel-spring suspension, the sports suspension, and the suspension with two-valve damper control.

The suspension with damper control continuously reacts to the characteristics of the road surface and the current driving situation, while taking into account parameters such as steering, braking, and acceleration. The ideal damping is calculated for each wheel in a fraction of a second and adjusted on the shock absorbers. The faster-acting twin-valve dampers also enable a better and smoother connection of the body to the suspension. At the same time, the separate control of the rebound and compression stages optimizes driving dynamics, as the expansion and suspension vibrations can be controlled independently of each other. The spread between comfort and sporty driving is more noticeable. The refined progressive steering also contributes to the agility of the new Audi Q3. It doesn’t work too directly, but very precisely from the center. Towards the end of the steering travel, the steering ratio decreases significantly for greater maneuverability. The steering inputs are transmitted more directly to the wheels. What’s more, the steering response behind the wheel can be experienced more clearly, and feedback from the road is better. Reduced friction provides better steering feel.

In the Audi drive select dynamic handling system of the new Audi Q3, balanced mode also replaces auto mode. As the name suggests, balanced mode represents the optimum balance between driving dynamics and comfort. Balanced mode is activated every time the vehicle is started and can also be configured to suit individual requirements. “Offroad plus” (for quattro) can also be preselected as the default mode via the MMI if so desired.

Driver assistance systems

When it comes to driver assistance, the Audi Q3 relies on a wide range of systems that make everyday life on the road much easier and thus increase safety.

Standard features at market launch include parking system plus with distance display, cruise control (including speed limiter) with preparation for adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, attention and fatigue warning with driver monitoring, and active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross traffic assist, and front emergency brake assist.

Highlights for enhanced driving comfort include adaptive driving assistant plus that supports longitudinal and lateral guidance and has been supplemented by the lane change assistant function.

The system helps with accelerating, braking, maintaining speed, and keeping the set distance as well as with lane guidance on sections of the route at speeds of up to 210 km/h (130.5 mph). The system also supports assisted lane changes at speeds of 90 km/h (55.9 mph) or greater on highways. The latter can be activated via the MMI and uses the data from the rear radar to indicate with white arrows in the instrument cluster and head-up display whether and in which direction a lane change is possible. If a lane change is initiated by tapping the turn signal, the system actively supports the steering process. In conjunction with online data, the adaptive driving assistant can maintain the vehicle’s lane even without road markings and can therefore also increase comfort in rural and urban traffic (off the highway). The use of online data for the adaptive driving assistant is included for three years after vehicle delivery. After that, customers have the option of extending the term for a fee.

For the first time, the emergency assistant is now able to take over command of the vehicle if the driver no longer reacts. In that case, the emergency assistant independently drives the

Audi Q3 to the shoulder and brings it to a halt there (only in conjunction with the Tech pro package). When this happens, the assistant gives visual, audible, and haptic warnings with brake jolts and turns on the hazard warning lights.

For even greater safety on the road, an interior camera also monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and lack of concentration. If the driver does not respond to the Audi Q3’s warnings for a certain period of time, a warning sounds and a visual display appears in the instrument cluster. Data from this event will not be saved If the driver still does not react, the Audi Q3 automatically pulls onto the shoulder and initiates a call to emergency services.

Trained parking allows customers to teach the Audi Q3 individual parking maneuvers. If access to a carport or garage is difficult, the Audi Q3 only needs to be trained once and will, after that, take care of parking on its own – the driver will only need to observe. The same applies to exiting a parking space. The new Audi Q3 can remember up to five parking maneuvers, 50 meters (164 ft) in length. The maneuvers can be given individual names. If your journey ends in a cul-de-sac, the new reverse assistant provides reliable help. At speeds below 35 km/h (21.7 mph), the Audi Q3 can remember a distance of around 50 meters and reverse independently at a speed of around 10 km/h (6.2 mph).

In city traffic, park assist plus with parking system helps the driver with targeted steering maneuvers when parking as soon as the ultrasonic sensors have detected a suitable perpendicular or parallel parking space. Park assist also provides support when reversing out of a parking space and can be activated while a manual parking maneuver is in progress. To receive this assistance, the driver must follow the instructions on the display and accelerate and brake accordingly.

The four wide-angle surrounding cameras cover the entire area directly around the vehicle and enable a variety of different views for even more convenient maneuvering. The driver can select different views on the MMI display, making it easier to position the vehicle in the parking space.

Traffic sign recognition now also displays warning signs: for example, the system recognizes signs for right of way, construction sites, pedestrian crossings, animal crossings, and railroad crossings.

Győr and Ingolstadt form production network

The Audi Q3 is one of the most popular models in the Audi portfolio. Demand for the new generation is expected to be equally strong. That’s why, in addition to the production in Győr, Audi is setting up an integrated production network with Ingolstadt. The bodies for this additional volume will be manufactured in Győr and then painted and assembled in Germany.

Audi Hungaria has been producing the second generation of the Q3 in its SUV and Sportback variants in Győr since 2018. A few months ago, the one millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line there, and series production of the third generation began after its world premiere in June. “One million vehicles produced in Győr impressively demonstrates how popular the Audi Q3 is with our customers worldwide,” said Gerd Walker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Audi Hungaria and Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG. Michael Breme, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria: “We are thrilled to have now reached the magic number of one million units of the Audi Q3 produced in Győr. Our thanks go to AUDI AG and to our customers for their trust, but above all to our outstanding employees who produce our cars in premium quality day after day.”

Launch and pricing

The third generation of the new Audi Q3 sets new standards in the compact segment. The vehicle will be launched in October of this year on the German and European markets. Orders can already be placed for the Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 110 kW2 will be available in Germany at an entry-level price starting at 44,600 euros. The Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI 110 kW10 is priced at 46,450 euros and will launch in November. The Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid 200 kW4 plug-in hybrid starts at 49,300 euros. The Q3 Sportback e-hybrid 200 kW9 costs 51,150 euros.

SOURCE: Audi