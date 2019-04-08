Verizon Connect provides factory-fit telematics and workforce management solutions to help drive efficiency and improve operations for customers

To help customers gain insights into their fleets, Verizon Connect has partnered with Iveco, a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial vehicles, to provide customers with its comprehensive telematics and mobile workforce management software platform. The Verizon Connect Fleet and Workforce offerings will provide vehicle and driver information that businesses of any size can use to optimize their mobile business. Iveco fleet management by Verizon Connect is available now in new Iveco Daily light commercial vehicles.

Iveco customers can select among three Verizon Connect plans at the time of purchase – Fleet Essential without tachograph driver hours, Fleet Essential with tachograph driver hours, and Fleet Enhanced with tachograph driver hours and tachograph remote download, which enables the timely download of driver cards and tachograph data according to legal requirements. Verizon Connect Tachograph helps fleet managers stay informed of driver activity with weekly reports detailing driver and vehicle performance, fuel use and helps manage European tachograph regulation compliance. Verizon Connect’s mobile workforce management solution, Workforce Essential, is also available as an extension on all plans.

“Integration of the Verizon Connect platform will extend value and benefits to Iveco customers beyond delivering an outstanding vehicle,” said Fabio Santiago, TCO services director at Iveco. “By fitting Verizon Connect solutions in select new vehicles, we are able to help our customers run their businesses with better control of their operations.”

“This level of customer services and benefits can only come with the deep integration that now exists between Verizon Connect and Iveco vehicles,” said Dan Levy, OEM business at Verizon Connect. “With Iveco fleet management by Verizon Connect, our common customers now have the solutions they require to help enhance the safety, productivity and efficiency of their fleets.”



SOURCE: Verizon