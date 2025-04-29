VeriSilicon launches the industry-leading automotive-grade intelligent driving SoC design platform

Providing one-stop custom service from chip design and verification to automotive-grade certification

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) recently announced that its automotive-grade high-performance intelligent driving system-on-chip (SoC) design platform has been verified and successfully implemented in customer projects. Leveraging VeriSilicon’s Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) business model, this platform provides robust technical support for high-performance computing applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

VeriSilicon’s chip design process has obtained ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification, enabling the company to provide global customers with one-stop custom service for their automotive chips that meet functional safety requirements. Combined with its extensive portfolio of automotive-grade IPs and complete intelligent driving software platform, VeriSilicon offers end-to-end support from chip design and verification to automotive certification, including safety requirement analysis, architecture design, and certification assistance.

The newly launched automotive-grade high-performance intelligent driving SoC design platform adopts a flexible, configurable architecture, supporting efficient collaboration among multiple co-processors, including high-performance multi-core Central Processing Units (CPUs), image signal processors, video codecs, and neural network processors. The platform can be optionally equipped with a built-in ASIL D-level functional safety island developed by VeriSilicon. It also supports a high-speed, high-bandwidth memory subsystem that features excellent data throughput and real-time processing capabilities. Optimized for advanced automotive-grade process nodes, including 5nm and 7nm, this platform delivers outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA) characteristics.

“The intelligent vehicles industry is advancing rapidly, and VeriSilicon’s automotive-grade SoC design platform balances performance, safety, and design flexibility, empowering automakers to swiftly address market demands,” said Wiseway Wang, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Custom Silicon Platform Division at VeriSilicon. “With over a decade of expertise in the automotive industry, VeriSilicon has built a strong presence in Microcontroller Units (MCUs), in-cabin systems, and intelligent driving technologies. Leveraging our ISO 26262 compliant design processes, IPs, and comprehensive software services, we have successfully delivered custom intelligent driving chips based on advanced automotive-grade process technology to our customers. We are also progressing with the development of Chiplet solutions for intelligent driving. Moving forward, VeriSilicon will continue driving innovation in the automotive sector, contributing to greater safety and intelligence to the industry.”

SOURCE: VeriSilicon