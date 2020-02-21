Veoneer publishes 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Veoneer, a world-wide leader in autotech, has filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on Veoneer’s web site veoneer.com.

The information regarding publication of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K is information that Veoneer, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16.45 CET on Friday February 21, 2020.

