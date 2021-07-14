Veoneer honored Best Quality Award by Great Wall Motor

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., was awarded the 2020 Best Quality Award at the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Annual Global Partners Conference

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., was awarded the 2020 Best Quality Award at the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Annual Global Partners Conference.

On July 4, 2021, GWM arranged their annual global partners conference in Baoding, Hebei province, China. The theme of the conference was ‘Create change and move forward for a win-win future’.

“We are greatly honored to receive the Great Wall Motor award for the 1st time. Veoneer China is cooperating closely with GWM on both active safety systems and restraint control systems. GWM is one of our most important customers in China. We will continue strengthening our strategic relationships and keep delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to GWM also in the future,” said Seven Zhang, Executive Vice President, Customer Area China, who received the prize on behalf of Veoneer China.

SOURCE: Veoneer