Veoneer files Preliminary Proxy in connection with Magna merger agreement

The automotive technology company Veoneer today announced that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Stockholm, Sweden, August 20, 2021 – The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), today announced that it has, as part of the process following the previously announced merger agreement with Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA), filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The preliminary proxy statement is not complete and is subject to amendment. When available, a definitive proxy statement is expected to be sent to Veoneer stockholders in connection with a special meeting of Veoneer stockholders.

Separately, and as described in a press release from August 8, Veoneer has entered into preliminary discussions with Qualcomm based on its proposal to acquire Veoneer.

For background see previously published Veoneer press releases:

July 23, 2021

Magna to acquire Veoneer, positioning Magna’s ADAS business as a global leader in a fast-growing industry

August 8, 2021

Veoneer to Engage in Discussions with Qualcomm

This report is information that Veoneer, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the EVP Communications and IR set out above, at 07.00 CET on Friday, August 20, 2021.

SOURCE: Veoneer