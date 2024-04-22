Veoneer appoints Nik Endrud as Chief Executive Officer

Veoneer, a market leader in Automotive Safety Systems, today announces the appointment of Nik Endrud as Veoneer's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately

Veoneer, a market leader in Automotive Safety Systems, today announces the appointment of Nik Endrud as Veoneer’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Nik Endrud is a results-driven business leader with an excellent track record and more than 20 years of experience from leadership positions at global automotive suppliers. Most recently, Nik served as Executive Vice President Americas at Forvia, a leading automotive technology supplier combining the assets of Faurecia and Hella with global sales of €27 billion. Nik was responsible for Forvia’s North and South America businesses, comprising 61 plants and ~30,000 employees.

Nik was Vice President and General Manager for Ride Control at Tenneco between 2019 and 2021, and prior to that worked at Faurecia SA since 2006, where he held several leadership positions, including General Manager for the North America seating and global seat frames businesses, VP global strategy and innovation and VP North America customer business unit.

“I am humbled to step into my role as CEO of Veoneer. Nearly 1 in every 4 cars that left the production line globally last year was equipped with Veoneer’s Restraint Control System products, offering protection to vehicle occupants in the event of a traffic accident. The company’s leadership position in Restraint Control Systems is a true team effort and the result of decades of delivering best-in-class product quality, customer service, and technical innovation. I am honored to lead the team into the future,” said Nik Endrud, Chief Executive Officer, Veoneer.

SOURCE: Veoneer