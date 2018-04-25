Venucia debuts “The X” concept and new-generation T90 in Beijing

BEIJING – Dongfeng Venucia introduced “The X” at Auto China 2018. The forward-looking model illustrates a new Venucia design, demonstrating the company’s vision for the future of mobility. Equipped with the latest intelligent connectivity system, the newly redesigned Venucia T90 was also launched in China.

The X concept car

The X concept car reflects Venucia’s new, advanced design language.

Its front fascia, grille and V-shaped logo makes a strong visual impact, while the bright tail light reflects luxury and conveys a sense of power. In addition, the design of cabin and wheel rim is highly innovative and futuristic.

Newly redesigned Venucia T90

The new T90 makes Venucia a more innovative, inspiring brand and brings customers more exciting, high-quality products.

With stunning styling and new two-tone interior, the newly redesigned T90 features advanced safety technologies and new connectivity system with larger monitor screen.

In addition, the new turbocharged engine can meet a wide range of consumer needs.

Since its establishment in 2017, Venucia has accelerated its development with a renewed brand image and intelligent connectivity technology. It saw continuous growth every month last year with annual sales exceeding 140,000 units. In the first quarter of this year, Venucia sold 40,320 units with a year-on-year growth of 22.4%. The increasing sales volume and an expanding customer base will carry Venucia into a new era.

