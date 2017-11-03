Venkata Kolla, Director of Engineering, Civil Maps, India confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Venkata Kolla, Director of Engineering, Civil Maps, India has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Venkata oversees high performing teams focused on developing several aspects of the company’s Cognition Engine, which combines 3D mapping and advanced localization in six degrees of freedom (6 DoF) to enable vehicular cognition for self-driving cars. With these uniquely integrated technologies, vehicles can localize and gain an understanding of their environment to ensure smooth, safe driving.

In previous roles, Venkata has provided engineering leadership for U.S based companies such as Visa, Charles Schwab, YouSendIt and Apollo Group. Following his passion for startups, he returned to India and has played a key part in bringing technologies to the market for startups like Kore, FindMyDoctor, and ProCardz.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.