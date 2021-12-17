Velodyne Lidar provides perception technology for ROBORACE autonomous racing series

ROBORACE will use Velodyne‘s solid-state Velarray H800 sensors in its electric-powered autonomous race cars for the Season One championship series

SAN JOSE, Calif. (December 17, 2021) – Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced ROBORACE, the world’s first autonomous car racing series, has selected Velodyne as the official lidar sensor provider in its next generation vehicles. ROBORACE will use Velodyne‘s solid-state Velarray H800 sensors in its electric-powered autonomous race cars for the Season One championship series, which is set to begin in 2022.

The Velodyne and ROBORACE engineering teams have been working collaboratively on the race car development project. The Velarray H800 was the clear choice of the ROBORACE engineering and design team due to Velodyne’s technical prowess, sensor performance and reliability, and trust across the industry.

“At ROBORACE, we are always searching for the best technology to build into our race cars and Velodyne has one of the best products available on the market,” said Chip Pankow, Chief Championship Officer, ROBORACE. “The Velarray will help our cars achieve safe navigation and collision avoidance in competitive autonomous racing.”

ROBORACE was created to accelerate development of autonomous driving systems by pushing the technology to its limits in a range of safe, controlled environments. ROBORACE provides the platform, organization and support while racing teams are responsible for their own code and strategy. Season One of the ROBORACE Championship will feature multi-agent racing and Metaverse elements with each competition designed to provide a variety of challenges. There are commercial and university racing teams in the competition.

“ROBORACE is a proving ground for the next generation of mobility by putting self-driving technologies to the test in performance racing,” said Sinclair Vass, Chief Commercial Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “With its long-range perception and broad field of view, the Velarray H800 is a great fit for ROBORACE’s autonomous race cars. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with ROBORACE in advancing innovation in the sport of racing.”

Velodyne‘s Velarray H800 is a solid-state lidar sensor architected for automotive-grade performance. The sensor is built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array (MLA) architecture. The Velarray H800 allows for outstanding detection of peripheral, near-field, and overhead objects while addressing corner cases on sloping and curving roads. It is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications.

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar