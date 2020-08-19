Velodyne Lidar named hardware supplier of the year in TU-Automotive Awards

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced it was selected as “Hardware Supplier of the Year” by a panel of industry expert judges for the TU-Automotive awards. The award recognizes Velodyne as the top hardware supplier globally which had a stellar year, specifically relating to its development, adoption and integration of automotive technology into vehicles.

Velodyne focuses on delivering high-quality lidar sensor products and helping deliver the promise of safer mobility. The company once again proved this by introducing new perception solutions to advance the autonomous and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) markets. Velodyne introduced the Puck 32MR™ sensor, a compact sensor with state-of-the-art capabilities. Following that, Velodyne introduced the Alpha Prime™, which provides a world-class combination of field-of-view, range and image quality. The company also launched Velabit™, Velodyne’s smallest sensor which brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. Velodyne has a diverse product portfolio with sensors that provide surround view, directional, long- and close-range capabilities.

In 2019, Velodyne scaled production by licensing core lidar technology to Tier 1 supplier Veoneer for a long-term, high-volume manufacturing agreement with a global automaker. Velodyne also announced an agreement with Hyundai Mobis to launch a new ADAS-based lidar that integrates Velodyne lidar technology and Hyundai Mobis cognitive software. The Velodyne VELARRAY™-based system is designed specifically to advance ADAS features in consumer vehicles.

“Winning this prestigious award further demonstrates how Velodyne innovations are a widespread catalyst for the acceleration of autonomous vehicle development and enhancing advanced driver assistance systems,” said Anand Gopalan, Velodyne Lidar CEO. “We take great pride in how our products help our customers. Velodyne Lidar is working to deliver on the promise of safer mobility by advancing our technology to save cost, save lives and reduce injuries.”

The 2020 TU-Automotive Awards recognize company performance in automotive technology, achieved from January 1, 2019 to February 19, 2020. The winners were honored in a virtual ceremony during the Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Festival of Automotive held August 18 to 20. For more information about the awards and virtual conference, visit https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-auto-detroit/.

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar