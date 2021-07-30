Velodyne Lidar introduces Vella Development Kit for building autonomous solutions

New software toolkit simplifies the development of lidar-based applications

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a new software development kit which allows customers to utilize the advanced capabilities of Velodyne’s Vella lidar perception software in their autonomous solutions. The Vella Development Kit (VDK) enables companies to accelerate time to market for bringing cutting-edge lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more.

VDK helps companies use their development resources more efficiently by reducing the time and effort required to integrate 3D lidar sensors into applications. The Vella processing features included in VDK translate raw point cloud data into richer, more descriptive information in real time. These higher-level perception outputs, such as object classification, velocity measurement, semantic scene segmentation and obstacle detection, can be directly used by autonomous system developers without deep knowledge or expertise in lidar processing.

Backed by machine learning algorithms trained on the massive datasets built by Velodyne, Vella’s perception capabilities enable autonomous mobility today in a wide range of operational design domains, such as urban roadways, highways, sidewalks and warehouses. VDK was developed with input from automakers, application developers and the Automated with Velodyne ecosystem.

VDK is designed to leverage the unique, powerful capabilities of Velodyne’s latest solid state Velarray H800 and Velarray M1600 lidar sensors, with support for additional sensors being added with each release. Customers with an active maintenance subscription will gain access to every future release of VDK, which will continue to be updated with the latest hardware support and processing features that Vella has to offer.

“The Vella Development Kit supports customers through the entire autonomous solution development lifecycle, from testing and evaluating sensors, to building initial proofs of concept, to demonstrating complete applications,” said Vishal Jain, Vice President of Software Engineering, Velodyne Lidar. “VDK enables developers and integrators to see the world differently by connecting them to the complete array of robust perception capabilities provided by Vella. They also have ongoing access to all the latest innovations that result from Velodyne’s continued leadership deploying lidar solutions throughout the world. VDK demonstrates Velodyne’s prowess in providing revolutionary sensors and software that allow companies to create autonomous solutions which transform lives through the advancement of safer mobility.”

Velodyne plans to expand the Vella Development Kit offering in the near future with two additional versions. VDK Lite will offer a smaller set of the most essential processing features at a lower price point. VDK Enterprise will provide a full range of design customization, new feature development and support services for the most demanding customer applications.

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar