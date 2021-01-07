Velodyne Lidar Inc. to participate in upcoming conferences on January 12, 2021

Velodyne Lidar, Inc., the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in two upcoming conferences. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present.
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Fireside Chat: 10:30 a.m. EST
19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at CES
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Presentation Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
A live and archived audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.
SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar