Velodyne Lidar announces Virginia Boulet as Chairperson of the Board

Velodyne Lidar, Inc., (the “Company”) today announced that Virginia Boulet was appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Michael Dee, the former Chairperson of the Board informed the Board of his intent to transition out of the Chairperson role. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

“These are exciting times for Velodyne and I am pleased my fellow board members have chosen me to assume the role of Chairperson. The Company is led by a terrific management team and I am confident they will execute on their business plans to deliver better operational and financial results,” said Ms. Boulet.

Ms. Boulet has served as a member of Velodyne’s Board since November 2021. She is a corporate governance leader with more than 30 years of experience in corporate and securities law.

Mr. Dee joined the Velodyne Board in September 2020 and has served as its Chairperson since July 2021. The Board wishes to thank him for his extraordinary time commitment and efforts during his time as Chairperson.

“I would like to thank Michael for his support and guidance as I transitioned into the CEO role. We are grateful for Michael’s leadership as Chairperson and his contributions to the Company,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Virginia has contributed immense value to our Board since joining last year. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of the Board to achieve our strategic plans and deliver leading-edge intelligent vision solutions to our customers.”

