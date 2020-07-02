Velodyne Lidar and Graf Industrial Corp. announce business combination to form leading publicly-traded lidar technology company

Graf Industrial Corp., a special purpose acquisition company founded by James Graf and Michael Dee, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”) and its founder David Hall, pursuant to which GRAF will combine with Velodyne through a merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRAF with and into Velodyne, with Velodyne surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRAF. Current Velodyne shareholders, including David Hall and strategic investors Ford, Baidu, Inc., Nikon Corporation and Hyundai Mobis, will retain an equity interest of more than 80% in the combined company. Upon the closing of the transaction, GRAF will be renamed “Velodyne Lidar, Inc.” and will remain NYSE-listed under the new ticker symbol VLDR.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Velodyne