Velkommen til København, eCanter!

Daimler Truck’s all-electric FUSO eCanter has arrived in Scandinavia – Europe’s leading region in terms of sustainability. Two vehicles are now operating in Denmark’s Capital Copenhagen. The Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht personally handed over the two FUSO eCanter to the two well-known Danish customers “Citylogistik” and “Aarstiderne”.

Both customers have the goal of reducing CO 2 emissions and changing transport logistics within the urban environment. In doing so, the locally emission free FUSO eCanter is just the right vehicle to offer responsible, environmentally friendly logistics and transport solutions.

Christoph Fitz, Head of Sales and Marketing FUSO Europe points out the importance of this customer handover in a new market for e-mobility as a whole: “Urbanization is a major global trend increasing the demand for goods in cities rapidly. Thus, trucks are and will remain an indispensable backbone of society. With every new metropolis in Europe that the eCanter drives in, we make a lasting contribution not only to visualizing the future of logistics in the city, but also to put it through its paces.”

Improving urban life in nine European cities

The all-electric light-duty truck is FUSO’s answer to the public’s need for a zero-emission and zero-noise truck for inner-city distribution. It helps to solve the increasing noise and pollution problems in urban environments across the globe. With the handover in Denmark, the FUSO eCanter is already running in nine European cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver better urban living. With a range of 100 kilometres, the 7.49 tonne vehicle is well suited to meet the inner-city short-range distribution requirements of its customers.

The FUSO eCanter is the world’s first all-electric light-duty truck in small-series production. In January 2020, FUSO also delivered four eCanter to two customers in Japan. This means around 150 vehicles are now running with customers in Japan, the United States and Europe. More deliveries are set to follow successively.

SOURCE: Daimler