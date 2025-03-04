Vehicle to Home (V2H) charging technology arrives for eligible Kia EV9 drivers

Wallbox announces pre-order availability of Quasar 2 bi-directional charger for flagship SUV

Eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees may soon enjoy Vehicle to Home (V2H)[1] capabilities thanks to Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Wallbox has announced pre-order availability of the Quasar 2 (including the accompanying Power Recovery Unit), the first compatible bi-directional charger to work with the Kia EV9.[2] Eligible EV9 owners and lessees can now pre-order the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit on a first-come, first-served, while supplies last basis, by registering to be placed on a waitlist to purchase the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit at the following link: Wallbox.

Thanks to bi-directional charging, the EV9 can serve as an energy storage system. For properly equipped homes, Kia’s flagship SUV will be able to reverse its energy flow and send power from the vehicle back into areas of the home during power outages,[3] inclement weather, or other scenarios.

“We’re thrilled to open pre-order availability of the innovative Quasar 2 charger, including the Power Recovery Unit, to eligible Kia EV9 drivers,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “This cutting-edge technology allows eligible EV9 owners and lessees to take control of their energy usage and costs, while also providing backup power during power outages.”

The V2H value proposition has tangible benefits for eligible Kia EV9 customers. For properly equipped homes, aside from keeping the lights on in areas of your home during a blackout,3 there’s the potential to save money on home electricity bills using stored grid energy[4] or solar surpluses during expensive peak hours.[5] V2H also allows customers to create schedules for charging their vehicle or powering areas of their home.

“The EV9 is a high watermark among EV SUVs, offering an impressive blend of amenities, technology, practicality and performance,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “And now the package is truly complete with the arrival of V2H capabilities thanks to the team at Wallbox. V2H expands the role of the EV9 to a place beyond mobility.”

The Quasar 2 bi-directional charger offers up to 12 kW of power for EV charging and discharging. Quasar 2, including the Power Recovery Unit, will retail for $6,440 (excluding taxes and installation fees).

Limited quantities of the Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit are available for pre-order, and Quasar 2 chargers and Power Recovery Units are available for pre-order on a first-come, first-served, while supplies last basis. Pre-order customers will receive priority access to the initial limited release of the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit. Final payment of the pre-order units will be invoiced to customers upon the availability of Quasar 2, with shipping soon thereafter. Pre-ordering availability will be initially limited to individuals who reside in one of the following states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Washington, New Jersey and Illinois, with a nationwide rollout to follow.

The Kia EV9 continues its momentum in 2025 with ultrafast charging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes,[6] seating for up to six or seven passengers, Kia’s newest in-vehicle technology such as ultra-wideband-based Digital Key,[7] and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality,[8] allowing the EV9 to enhance the ownership experience.

The EV9 is the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades since it launched last year, including the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year,[9] 2024 World Car of the Year & World Electric Vehicle, and was named one of Car and Driver’s 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs.

[1] V2H requires separately sold additional equipment. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required. May not be available in all areas.

[2] Certain jurisdictions may not allow installation of bidirectional charging or may require a permit to upgrade electrical panel and approval from utility company. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit must be used in accordance with proper procedure to avoid serious injury. Contact a professional to assess your home’s electrical system and any applicable permits and permissions. Refer to the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit materials for warnings and instructions.

[3] Wallbox Power Recovery Unit is required for Backup Power functionality; Quasar 2 charger alone cannot power home in the event of electrical grid blackout. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit may not be compatible with all devices and homes.

[4] Actual savings will vary based on utility rates, consumption, PV/solar installation, EV usage and other factors.

[5] Functionality requires purchase and installation of the Wallbox Power Meter.

[6] Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 800v DC fast charger and approximately 72 degrees Fahrenheit battery temperature. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle’s condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

[7] Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

[8] V2L may require the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices. V2L can be used until a 20 percent battery state of charge. Refer to the vehicle’s Owner’s Manual for warnings and instructions.

[9] North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

SOURCE: Kia