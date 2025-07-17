Vehicle manufacturer websites that lack foundational elements experience decrease in satisfaction, J.D. Power finds

Mercedes-Benz and GMC Rank Highest in Respective Segment

Approximately one-third of digital experiences on vehicle manufacturer websites—32% among mass market brands and 38% among premium brands—fail to meet basic needs for speed and design. When these foundational elements are not met, overall satisfaction falls significantly compared with websites that fully deliver on them, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM—Summer, released today. Specifically, if a website meets expectations for foundational elements such as speed, consistent design, organized layout and a modern appearance, overall satisfaction is 752 (on a 1,000-point scale). If a website does not meet foundational expectations, satisfaction drops to 664.

“Animations and auto-playing videos can enhance the appearance of automotive websites, but it comes at the cost of slower speed perceptions,” said Jon Sundberg, senior director of digital solutions at J.D. Power. “When comparing the presence of foundational elements across other J.D. Power website evaluation studies for wealth management, retirement plan and insurance, these vehicle manufacturer websites fall short. To help drive an increase in user satisfaction, automakers must start with the basic elements before enhancing the experience further.”

The J.D. Power U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study is a semiannual study that measures customer satisfaction of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining five key measures (in order of importance): visual appeal; navigation; speed; vehicle research; and research tools.

Study Rankings

Mercedes-Benz ranks highest among premium manufacturer websites with a score of 788. Audi (758) and Tesla (758) each rank second in a tie.

GMC ranks highest among mass market manufacturer websites with a score of 728. Ram (723) ranks second and Dodge (721) ranks third.

The U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, initially released in 1999, is based on responses from 11,863 new-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a new vehicle within the next 12 months. The study was fielded in May 2025.

For more information about the U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-manufacturer-website-evaluation-study.

SOURCE: J.D. Power