Vector launches compact two-channel interface for advanced automotive ethernet 10BASE-T1S applications

Vector introduces the VN5614, a compact Automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S interface with Open Alliance TC10 support and low-level error reporting

Vector introduces the VN5614, a compact Automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S interface with Open Alliance TC10 support and low-level error reporting. It is ideal for comprehensive analysis, simulation, testing, and monitoring of 10BASE-T1S buses.

The VN5614 is a compact and versatile interface for 10BASE-T1S buses, supporting the connection of two independent buses. Its flexible access enables a wide range of use cases, from complex remaining bus simulation to passive measurements.

The VN5614 allows the connection of multiple simulated ECUs to the bus for remaining bus simulation. It can also send extra or invalid Ethernet packets for fault injection. The interface also provides a passive connection to the 10BASE-T1S bus, enabling transparent monitoring of Ethernet communication without any modifications to the bus configuration.

For deeper insight into the bus, the interface reports low-level errors, cycle information, PHY-level collision avoidance (PLCA) beacon events, and statistical data. This information is displayed in applications such as CANoe and CANalyzer, which is useful in both automotive and Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) analysis.

Open Alliance TC10 for automotive power management is also making its way into 10BASE-T1S. The VN5614 supports the Open Alliance TC10 standard and can be used for testing or monitoring. Robust, compact, and USB-C powered, the VN5614 is versatile and can be used in in a variety of environments, including offices, laboratories, test benches, and even in a car.

The VN5614 complements Vector’s existing automotive and standard Ethernet compact tool interfaces and, together with the VN5650 and VN5240 interfaces, completes Vector’s 10BASE-T1S portfolio.

With support for the Automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S standard, Open Alliance TC10 support, PLCA beacons and the ability to simulate multiple virtual nodes, the VN5614 is the ideal choice for analysis, simulation and monitoring tasks in the field and in the laboratory.

SOURCE: Vector