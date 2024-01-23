Vector introduces high availability embedded software enabling dependable automated driving

Vector now offers embedded software for ECUs that meets the highest safety requirements according to ISO 26262 and goes far beyond the usual market standards

Vector’s new high-availability embedded software enables the development of safety-related systems that are not just able to detect faults but are also able to ensure a defined service to be executed reliably. Such software is the foundation for removing the driver as omnipresent fallback. “Our basic software meets the most demanding requirements of fully self-driving vehicles, x-by-wire applications, and other mission-critical applications outside the automotive industry. We offer our customers an already available solution for the reliable operation of increasingly complex systems, particularly in the Software-Defined Vehicle,” said Dr. Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector.

In contrast to existing solutions that can only detect faults, MICROSAR High Availability together with state-of-the-art software development processes and a unique safety architecture, are the basis for application software that is reliable in performing its defined tasks. Compared to the former solution, MICROSAR High Availability ensures a deterministic Worst Case Execution Time (WCET) which is essential for demanding autonomous driving applications.

MICROSAR High Availability is a key aspect of Vector’s comprehensive SDV portfolio. Besides the safety-certified embedded software products, system designers can also get coaching and consulting expertise to make their safety architecture a reality. Combined with Vector’s leading basic software portfolio, MICROSAR High Availability provides a complete solution for all types of requirements – from sensor/actuator ECUs to runtime software for high-performance computers (HPCs) that form the brains of autonomous vehicles.

Since releasing the world’s first safe basic software according to ISO 26262 in 2016, Vector has continued to push the boundaries of software development for mission-critical software applications. What started as a corner case soon became the industry’s leading basic software solution, with thousands of successful serial production projects for the safety of advanced driver assistance systems.

SOURCE: Vector