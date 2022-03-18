Vector Informatik acquires USA-based Gimpel Software LLC, the makers of PC-lint

Strategic acquisition significantly expands solution for the testing of software-based embedded and connected systems

Effective March 15, 2022, Vector Informatik GmbH, the German-based specialist for the development and test of automotive electronics and software-based systems, has acquired 100% of the assets of US company Gimpel Software LLC. Gimpel Software was founded with the goal of making life easier for the C programmer and has been the leading pioneer of static analysis software since 1985.

Vector Informatik has a long experience in providing dynamic testing solutions for embedded and distributed systems that extend from low level unit testing through system testing. This acquisition extends that testing portfolio by adding “PC-lint Plus”, a solution for code-centric static analysis.

PC-lint Plus is a comprehensive static analysis solution for C and C++, and is used by companies around the world to comply with the coding guidelines of standards like MISRA, AUTOSAR and CERT C, identify software defects and vulnerabilities, find potential bugs, and improve software developer productivity. In addition, the acquisition continues Vector Informatik’s expansion into industries beyond the automotive market. Customers can rely on Vector as one global provider of a complete and integrated verification and validation solution for embedded systems in Automotive, Avionics, IoT and other industries with safety and validation requirements. Existing and future PC-lint Plus users benefit from Vector’s strong, global market presence, that will increase responsiveness and service quality as well as from a comprehensive tool chain.

Development will be managed by Eric Barton, Global Product Line Director, who joined Vector Informatik in 2017 with the acquisition of Vector Software. “The Gimpel development team has built a best-in-class product. We are excited to invest in them for the expansion of PC-lint Plus capabilities, and work toward integrating it with other Vector products, specifically VectorCAST and Squore. There is a large overlap between Gimpel customers and VectorCAST customers” says Barton. “This acquisition is another building block of Vector’s strategy to offer a comprehensive solution for the automated testing of embedded and connected systems. It enables Vector to offer a combined static and dynamic analysis solution”, says Thomas Riegraf, managing director of Vector Informatik. “In our search to find a technically driven company to continue our legacy and to support and enhance PC-lint Plus, we found Vector. We have complete confidence that Vector will continue our focus on the programmer’s needs and our users will benefit” adds Anneliese Gimpel, co-founder of Gimpel Software.

SOURCE: Vector Informatik