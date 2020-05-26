VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. reminds stockholders to vote in favor of business combination with Nikola Corporation

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (“VectoIQ” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Nikola Corporation, a leader in the design and development of BEV and FCEV class 8 semi-trucks, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s special meeting in lieu of annual meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on June 2, 2020, as described in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus/information statement dated May 8, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, VectoIQ requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder’s shares will be represented at the special meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

In connection with the proposed transaction, VectoIQ filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to VectoIQ stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020.

All stockholders of record of VectoIQ common stock as of the close of business on May 8, 2020 are entitled to vote their shares either in person or by proxy at the stockholder meeting. If any VectoIQ stockholder has not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm the proxy’s status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC (“Morrow”), VectoIQ’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

The VectoIQ special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, located at 1750 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 1000, McLean, Virginia 22102.

SOURCE: Nikola