VECTO: Continental offers CO2 and fuel consumption calculator to perform sustainability check on its tires

With this tool, Continental is offering its customers a comprehensive, practice-oriented package that informs them in detail about the EU Regulation and its impact on the haulage industry. Development of the new calculator, which rounds out the existing microsite, was based on the VECTO method of calculation. On the microsite, users will discover how VECTO works and learn about the impact of rolling resistance on fuel consumption and the associated costs. The calculator delivers a clear illustration of the difference that tires can make in efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions.

Focus on rolling resistance

When a vehicle is in motion, the tires are exposed to a range of different forces that cause the tires to continually deform and recover their shape. In this process, known as hysteresis, energy is lost (i.e. dissipated in the form of heat). Hysteresis is one of the main causes of rolling resistance in tires. To overcome the rolling resistance and maintain the vehicle’s forward momentum, more energy is required in form of fuel. So rolling resistance is a major factor in determining the fuel consumption of a vehicle and the associated CO 2 emissions. This shows how important it is to select the right tires for the vehicle’s mission profile, because together with mileage, grip and robustness, rolling resistance is a key factor in determining the performance of a tire.

When fleet managers calculate the efficiency of their fleet, they need to be aware of rolling resistance as a cost factor. And so Continental developed its new CO 2 and fuel consumption calculator, making the choice of tires a transparent process for the customer.

“With the new calculator, we’re delighted to offer our customers another means of making their operations more sustainability-focused,” says Enno Straten, responsible for Marketing Replacement Tires EMEA at Continental. “In this way we’re adding to our service expertise – and with a sales team specially trained in these matters, we can provide even more comprehensive advice.”

Fuel consumption figures by tire type and mission profile

Here’s how the calculator works: The customer starts by entering the mission profile of each vehicle. Based on telemetry data, the individual payload and application of the vehicle can also be factored in. The calculator uses this information to work out how much fuel the vehicle will consume with each specific type of tire and shows the different fuel consumption figures for each tire line dependent on the application. “The tires should be selected to match the type of work the vehicle is expected to handle,” says Straten. “We recommend different tires for long-haul work than for regional distribution duties. The choice of tire makes a decisive difference in terms of the vehicle’s fuel consumption and the associated emissions. And sustainability has become a key factor in our customers’ purchase decisions.” Complementing the Tire Finder, the new calculator now provides the customer with a clear picture of each tire’s sustainability.

Choosing the right tire with the Tire Finder

The Tire Finder platform helps fleet managers choose the right tires for their long-haul or regional distribution operations. The core requirements of the fleet are analyzed in two steps before the Tire Finder recommends a suitable tire line. In the first step, the tool distinguishes between the fuel efficiency and mileage of the tires. The second step takes their everyday mission profile into account. Do they operate mainly on motorways or regional roads? Does the truck usually handle long-distance haulage or short-haul deliveries? The Tire Finder informs the customer about the tire portfolio and the characteristics of the individual tires. The customer then decides which type of tire makes the best fit for their business.

SOURCE: Continental