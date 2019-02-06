VDL Bus & Coach wins German EBUS Award 2019

VDL Bus & Coach has won the prestigious EBUS Award 2019 in Berlin. The EBUS Award, one of the most important German environmental awards for the public transport industry, is presented every two years to companies that have made a substantial contribution to the development of electric public transport in Germany. VDL Bus & Coach won the prize in the category ‘Manufacturer of e-buses’. Three manufacturers were nominated in this category. Following tradition, the presentation ceremony was held on the eve of the VDV (Association of German Transport Companies) Conference on Electric Buses and the accompanying trade fair ElekBu.

Boris Höltermann, Managing Director VDL Bus & Coach Deutschland GmbH, said, “German public transport companies have chosen VDL Bus & Coach as the best manufacturer due in part to the high operational availability. This is a special prize that we are very proud of and which also draws attention to our standing as a reliable partner for transition to electric public transport.”

Winners EBUS Awards 2019

The winners of the EBUS Awards are chosen by public transport companies participating in the VDV Conference. They awarded the prize in the category ‘Manufacturer of e-buses’ to VDL Bus & Coach, owing first and foremost to the focused, successful development of innovative electric buses that provide various passenger capacities and high operational availability. VDL is also supplier of the complete zero-emission bus system. Various versions of electric VDL Citeas have been in operation in a number of German cities since 2015. The confidence German public transport companies have in the electric VDL buses has contributed to VDL Bus & Coach being chosen as winner of this award.

Jochen Flasbarth, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, said, “The winners of the EBUS Awards 2019 have clearly shown that dedication and passion for electric buses are paying off. All of them have made a major contribution to ensuring that electric buses are no longer a rare phenomenon in Germany but have become a trend followed by more and more German cities.”

Forum für Verkehr und Logistik

The EBUS Awards are presented every two years by Forum für Verkehr and Logistik (Forum for Transport and Logistics), founded in 2008 by VDV (Association of German Transport Companies) and DEVK Insurance Group. With increasing traffic density, declining oil reserves and increasing environmental pollution, the Forum aims to contribute to the sustainability and innovation of mobility.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach