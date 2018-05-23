VDL Bus & Coach wins e-bus tender in Sweden

Electric articulated buses for city operation

The buses will be used for city operation in Umeå on lines 1 and 8. Umeå is the largest city in northern Sweden and also one of Sweden’s fastest growing cities. The bus service in Umeå is provided by Transdev Sverige AB. The buses will be put in service in June 2019.

“We are very proud to have won this tender and look forward to achieving the transition to zero emission public transport with Umeå municipality and Transdev Sverige. As European market leader in the area of E-Mobility, we have tremendous experience with the large-scale implementation of electric buses. Thanks to this experience we can achieve our ambition of also being seen in Sweden as the ideal transition partner for efficient zero emission public transport systems,” says Sami Ojamo, Interim Managing Director of VDL Bus & Coach Sweden.

Bus and system supplier

The 25 VDL Citeas SLFA-180 have a roof-mounted pantograph with a 169 kW battery, 48 seats and USB connections. The buses are also equipped with a ‘Nordic Pack’ which includes extra features such as additional insulation and heating to accommodate Sweden’s cold climate. These quiet, emission-free electric buses provide a healthier living environment.

The rapid charging of the buses takes place through a double 450 kW charger at three points of the lines, namely Tomtebo, Umedalen and Östra Ersboda. The buses are also charged with a slow charger at the charging depot during the night. The charging depot consists of 25 depot chargers, of which 12 are double 30 kW chargers and one is a 50 kW charger.

Umeå municipality

The concession is granted by Umeå municipality and Transdev Sverige in close cooperation with Västerbotten County. The purchase of the 25 electric buses is a major step in the development towards an energy-efficient city and contributes to the objective of increasing the city’s population from 125,000 to 200,000 by 2050.