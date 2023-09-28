VDL Bus & Coach wins another order of 50 electric buses for KVG

KVG Kieler Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH and VDL Bus & Coach have reached an agreement for yet another order of 50 new generation Citeas with an option for 10 additional units

VDL Bus & Coach is to supply 30 electric articulated new generation Citea LF-181 buses and 20 electric new generation Citea LF-122 buses. The vehicles will be equipped with battery packs with a capacity of 522 kWh (LF-181) and 429 kWh (LF-122) respectively. Furthermore, the new generation Citeas for KVG feature a mirror replacement system, which includes cameras instead of mirrors, and will also be equipped with a pantograph.

Thomas Mau, Head of Operations and Technology / Authorised Officer at KVG Kiel: “We are pleased to take another step in the transformation of our bus fleet with our partner VDL. Once we have taken delivery of the 50 new city buses, more than half of our fleet will consist of battery-powered electric buses and VDL vehicles. These vehicles demonstrate a high technical standard and meet our requirements to the greatest extent possible. Collaboration, both during implementation of this new system and subsequently in the area of after-sales, has been first class in every way and highly cooperative.” Richard van den Dungen, CCO at VDL Bus & Coach, states: “We are very proud that KVG has again chosen VDL Bus & Coach for yet another order of electric city buses. It is a great recognition when a highly respected customer like KVG once again trusts you to deliver the goods. Following our previous deliveries of Citeas SLF and SLFA Electric in 2020, 2021 and 2022, KVG will now get to experience the new generation Citea, which is also ideally matched to their operational requirements with its efficient energy consumption and optimal driving characteristics.”

KVG Kieler Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH and VDL Bus & Coach signed the official contract for the new electric buses in the presence of Kiel’s mayor on 13 September. From July next year until 2025, 50 new electric buses will be delivered to Kiel.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach