VDL Bus & Coach strengthens position in The Nordics

VDL Bus & Coach will further expand its leading position in Europe in the field of E-Mobility. At Busworld in Kortrijk, VDL Bus & Coach reached agreement to acquire the shares from the Swedish company Björks & Byberg in VDL Bus & Coach Nordic. VDL Groep’s bus division held a minority shareholding in the sales organisation of buses in The Nordics for many years. VDL Bus & Coach will now take over the majority interest from Björks & Byberg.

The agreement of intent states that the transaction will be completed before the end of 2017. VDL Bus & Coach Nordic, with subsidiaries in Sweden, Finland and Norway, employs approximately 60 people. The decision of VDL to take over the share package is a logical follow-up to the chosen strategy of being directly present in the major European bus markets. VDL Bus & Coach has announced last week, also on Busworld, that it would open its own branch in Spain this autumn.

“In order to be a transition partner to zero emission heavy-duty mobility as a next step and to offer complete customer solutions, also for our coach portfolio, it is crucial that VDL itself is located in the immediate vicinity of our customers”, says Henk Coppens, Managing Director of VDL Bus & Coach.

Björks & Byberg

Björks & Byberg is owned by Alan Björk, Tomas Byberg, Anders Lundström and Michael Wikström. The start of the collaboration between this Swedish company and VDL dates back more than twenty years. Alan Björk was involved from the very first hour. “The fact that we separated our division selling buses from our other activities involving approximately two thousand employees with this agreement is particularly good for VDL Bus & Coach”, says Alan Björk. “The transition from diesel to electric is a development that goes hand in hand with complex agreements, for example the charging infrastructure. This requires a great deal of knowledge, wich VDL itself has in-house.”

