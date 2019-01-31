VDL Bus & Coach introduces the new length variant Citea LLE Electric

VDL Bus & Coach expands the Citea Electric product range with the Light Low Entry length variant of 11.5 metres. For over 2 years now, the Citea LLE-99 Electric with a length of 9.9 metres has been operating successfully in various operations. With the introduction of the 11.5 metre length variant, VDL offers operators the opportunity to transport larger numbers of passengers electrically in regional areas. The Citea LLE-115 Electric can be equipped with various charging options, door configurations and flexible interior solutions.

VDL Citea LLE-115 Electric

The expansion of the VDL Citea Electric range with the 11.5-metre Light Low Entry Electric is a logical step in making public transport in regional areas more sustainable. The Citea LLE-115 Electric has a higher passenger capacity, with a maximum seating arrangement of 35+4+1. The new length variant is equipped as standard with the 180 kWh battery pack. This makes it possible to achieve an action radius of 100-150 kilometres without any interim recharging. Thanks to the high-quality batteries and smart charging solutions, it is possible to achieve an action radius of up to 500 kilometres per day with interim recharging. In addition to the standard CCS plug, a pantograph can be used for quick charging at up to 270 kW.

The 11.5 metre length variant of the Citea Light Low Entry Electric is a nice addition to the VDL electric product range. The electric product range consists of 3 models, namely the Low Floor (also available as the Low Floor Articulated), Low Entry and Light Low Entry. The lengths vary from 9.9 metres to 18.7 metres. This gives the operator a high degree of flexibility and the ability to perfectly match deployment needs and operational preferences.

Sustainable public transport

With the addition of the Citea LLE-115 Electric, VDL Bus & Coach has an even wider range of configurations to further support the transition to sustainable public transport. 300 electric VDL buses travel an average of 62,000 kilometres in daily operation, already resulting in a total number of electric kilometres driven of more than 22 million. This results in CO2 savings of 50 tonnes per day and therefore has a positive impact on air quality.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach