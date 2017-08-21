VDL Bus & Coach expands zero-emission range with MidCity Electric

The development of the VDL MidCity Electric is yet another important step in the expansion of VDL Bus & Coach’s zero emission electric bus range. The VDL MidCity Electric meets the need for small-scale passenger transport so this segment can also benefit from clean, quiet, efficient buses.

With 92 electric Citeas now in daily operation and having covered more than 3 million electric kilometres, VDL Bus & Coach is European market leader in the area of zero- emission public bus transport. To produce customer solutions in partnership with the transport operator during the transition from diesel to electric, VDL is increasingly taking on the role of transition partner, meaning VDL not only delivers the buses but takes responsibility for the entire system, including installation of the charging stations.

VDL MidCity Electric

In order to be able to offer custom solutions for any situation that meet the wishes and requirements of the transport operator during the transition to zero-emission public bus transport, VDL Bus & Coach is currently developing the MidCity Electric. This fully electric minibus with a length of 8 metres is not only ideally suited for making city centres emission-free but is also ideal for transport in sparsely populated areas. The bus has a lowered floor that provides easy access for regular passengers and wheelchair users. In addition, the wheel base extension allows great flexibility in the type and number of seats. The MidCity Electric features a 87 kWh battery with an action radius of up to 220 km.

VDL Bus & Coach will introduce this new electric model in the course of 2018.

VDL Bus & Coach

The core activities of VDL Bus & Coach consist of the development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales of a wide range of buses, coaches and chassis modules, the conversion or extension of mini & midi buses and the purchase and sales of second-hand buses. Manufacturing takes place in the Netherlands and Belgium. VDL Bus & Coach places high value on quality, safety, durability, the environment, low fuel consumption, comfort and low maintenance costs. Sales of VDL Bus & Coach products take place through a worldwide network consisting of corporate-owned sales offices, importers and agents in more than 30 countries. This makes it possible to offer custom- made transport solutions. For after-sales and maintenance, the client can count on rapid, hassle- free assistance from VDL Bus & Coach employees in any of the many service locations. An extensive distribution network ensures that spare parts and accessories are delivered to the requested destination as quickly as possible. VDL Bus & Coach is one of the largest bus producers in Europe.

VDL Groep

VDL Bus & Coach is part of VDL Groep. VDL Groep, with its head office in Eindhoven (The Netherlands), is an international industrial company focused on the development, production and sales of semi-finished products, buses & coaches and other finished products and the assembly of cars. Since the founding in 1953 this family-owned company has grown to include 93 operating companies, spread over 19 countries with more than 15,000 employees and an annual turnover of 3.2 billion euros in 2016. The strength of VDL Groep lies in the mutual cooperation between the companies.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.